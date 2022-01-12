 Purdue football | 2022 schedule analysis
football

Analysis: 2022 revised Purdue football schedule

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Purdue's altered 2022 schedule includes what looks like a favorable November slate of games.
Purdue's altered 2022 schedule includes what looks like a favorable November slate of games.

MORE: Revised 2022 Purdue schedule

It's official: The 2022 Purdue football schedule has been altered.

The conference announced changes today. And Purdue has five games that have changed dates. And the location of two games has been switched, too.

Now that we know the alterations to the 2022 schedule, what do they mean?

Here are four thoughts:

