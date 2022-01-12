Big Ten revises Purdue's 2022 football schedule

The Big Ten made official what had been speculated: Purdue's 2022 games with Nebraska and Wisconsin have changed location.

The original 2022 schedule had Purdue playing host to Wisconsin on Oct. 22 and playing at Nebraska on Nov. 12. Now, the location of those games has been changed, with the Cornhuskers coming to West Lafayette and Purdue playing at Madison.



The date has been altered on the Nebraska game, with the Cornhuskers coming to West Lafayette on Oct. 15. The game with Wisconsin remains on Oct. 22.



Big Ten schedule movement has caused the dates of four other games on the Boilermakers' 2022 schedule to be altered, in addition to the Nebraska game:



• at Maryland: was Oct. 1; now Oct. 8

• Iowa: was Oct. 8; now Nov. 5

• at Minnesota: was Oct. 15; now Oct. 1

• at Illinois: was Nov. 5; now Nov. 12

In addition to the Wisconsin game date remaining the same, six other scheduled games had unchanged dates:



• Penn State: Sept. 3

• Indiana State: Sept. 10

• at Syracuse: Sept. 17

• Florida Atlantic: Sept. 24



• Northwestern: Nov. 19

• at Indiana: Nov. 26



This past season, Purdue played at Nebraska and played host to Wisconsin, meaning the Boilermakers would have played in Lincoln two years in a row and the Badgers would have played at Purdue two years in a row had the original 2022 schedule remained.



These alterations--part of many around the Big Ten--get Purdue's series with Nebraska and Wisconsin back on a proper home-road rotation.



How did the scheduling quirk come about? The league altered the 2020 schedule due to the pandemic, scrapping non-conference games and opting for nine-game Big Ten-only slates for schools.



In doing so, the home-road rotation involving some division opponents was altered. Two of those games were Purdue-Nebraska and Purdue-Wisconsin. In 2020, Purdue played host to Nebraska a second season in a row and was scheduled to play at Wisconsin a second season in succession, but that game was called off due to COVID.

