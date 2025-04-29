Assessing what Purdue has landed in spring window, what's still to come

Purdue football is hitting the transfer portal as hard as any team in college football this off-season, as head coach Barry Odom looks to mold the roster to his liking to start his tenure in West Lafayette.

At 48 portal additions and counting, the Boilermakers have filled many spots up and down the roster. Boiler Upload breaks down what Purdue is bringing in positionally, as well as where Odom and company could still look to bolster the rest of the spring, and more.