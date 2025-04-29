Assessing what Purdue has landed in spring window, what's still to come

Purdue football is hitting the transfer portal as hard as any team in college football this off-season, as head coach Barry Odom looks to mold the roster to his liking to start his tenure in West Lafayette.
At 48 portal additions and counting, the Boilermakers have filled many spots up and down the roster. Boiler Upload breaks down what Purdue is bringing in positionally, as well as where Odom and company could still look to bolster the rest of the spring, and more.
Quarterback clarity coming soon?
The biggest addition of the spring is undoubtedly the return of quarterback Ryan Browne, who heads back to West Lafayette after spending four months in Chapel Hill with North Carolina.
Many of the questions coming out of spring practice revolved around the quarterback position and whether or not the Boilermakers would indeed target another quarterback after bringing in three during the winter portal period. It took a matter of hours for that to come to fruition.