Purdue's defense received a boost on Thursday when Auburn redshirt freshman linebacker Octavius "O.C." Brothers announced he was transferring to Purdue.

Brothers played in just one game in 2020, making one tackle. As a true freshman in 2019, he played in two games and made two tackles with a TFL.

The 6-1, 236-pound native of Rockledge, Fla., which is located on the East Coast of central Florida near Melbourne and Titusville, was a three-star recruit, picking the Tigers over the likes of Ole Miss, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

Brothers will join a Boilermaker linebacking unit that has potential. Players like seniors DaMarcus Mitchell and Jaylan Alexander will lead the way. Junior Jalen Graham will be a key player, and redshirt freshman Khali Saunders is one to watch. Touted true freshman Yanni Karlaftis could impact in 2021, too.

GoldandBlack.com spoke with Bryan Matthews, the senior editor of AuburnSports.com--the Auburn Rivals site--to get the low-down on Brothers.