B1G picks: Light schedule includes three road favorites

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 4-1

Last two weeks: 17-6

Season: 31-23

I've been on a roll! My selections for Week Seven.

Michigan State -4.5 at Indiana: Not only will Sparty win the Old Brass Spittoon, but he'll cover, too ... by a lot more than 4.5 points. Take MSU and give the points

Nebraska -4.0 at Minnesota: Boss says I have to make a pick--so I will take P.J. and the points.

Rutgers -2.0 at Northwestern: Another scary game to pick. I will take NU and the points. Why? I have no idea. Guess I'm not a RU believer.

Purdue at Iowa -11.5: Yes, that's a big number for this Iowa offense. Don't care. No let down for Herky. Give the 11.5 and take Captain Kirk.

Army at Wisconsin -14.0: I expect Bucky to make a statement. But win by 14? No way. Stand, salute, take the points and Army.

Lock of the week: Michigan State -4.5 at Indiana

Spread too big? Army at Wisconsin -14.0

Spread too small? Michigan State -4.5 at Indiana

Avoid this game: Nebraska -4.0 at Minnesota

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

