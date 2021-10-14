B1G picks: Light schedule includes three road favorites
Last week: 4-1
Last two weeks: 17-6
Season: 31-23
I've been on a roll! My selections for Week Seven.
Michigan State -4.5 at Indiana: Not only will Sparty win the Old Brass Spittoon, but he'll cover, too ... by a lot more than 4.5 points. Take MSU and give the points
Nebraska -4.0 at Minnesota: Boss says I have to make a pick--so I will take P.J. and the points.
Rutgers -2.0 at Northwestern: Another scary game to pick. I will take NU and the points. Why? I have no idea. Guess I'm not a RU believer.
Purdue at Iowa -11.5: Yes, that's a big number for this Iowa offense. Don't care. No let down for Herky. Give the 11.5 and take Captain Kirk.
Army at Wisconsin -14.0: I expect Bucky to make a statement. But win by 14? No way. Stand, salute, take the points and Army.
Lock of the week: Michigan State -4.5 at Indiana
Spread too big? Army at Wisconsin -14.0
Spread too small? Michigan State -4.5 at Indiana
Avoid this game: Nebraska -4.0 at Minnesota
NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines
