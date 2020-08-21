Are you ready for some winter football?

That appears to be the plan for the Big Ten, according to a league head coach who spoke to GoldandBlack.com on the condition of anonymity on Thursday.

“I think it's eight games and then a Big Ten title game and then possibly a Rose Bowl game,” said the head coach.

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported earlier this week that the Big Ten was working on crafting a plan to play in January and February 2021 and utilizing domes in the Big Ten footprint as venues.

The source that spoke to GoldandBlack.com generally confirmed the Journal Sentinel report while providing some clarity and more details.



The head coach said the main reason for the Big Ten to try to play in the winter of 2021 was because it would allow the Big Ten to turnaround and play a normal 12-game schedule in the fall of 2021.

“It’s all about preserving the (fall) '21 season,” said the head coach.

“If you look at it, by the end of this (winter) season, it'd be very similar to spring ball, and you're talking about still having a four-month recovery. The whole reason for this model is to do everything we possibly can to protect the ’21 season, because you don't want this one year that's a mess to turn into two years that’s a mess.”

By playing a truncated eight-game schedule this winter, the Big Ten can get back to a normal rotation quickly.

“But then you know the other problem you're gonna have is if the SEC and ACC and those schools play (this fall),” said the head coach. “And then we don't, and then we're playing this (winter) model, then they're all out recruiting and we're not.



"There's so many implications to this. And the problem is, a lot of times, the people that are making the decisions have no understanding of all the implications that come with the decisions.”

Another reason for the Big Ten playing in the winter instead of the spring: Player retention. The Big Ten is worried about players opting out and leaving to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, which is being held April 29-May 1. The Big Ten already has seen several stars opt out this summer, including Purdue's Rondale Moore, Penn State's Micah Parsons and Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, among others. Northwestern just saw star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater opt out on Thursday.



By starting the winter season as soon as the calendar flips to January 2021 and ending it in late February, players would still have over six weeks to prepare for the draft.

“Try to get this (plan) out so some guys feel like they don’t have to make that decision (to opt out), said the head coach.

The Big Ten’s plan to play in the winter could be announced next week.

“We thought that, but it doesn’t seem to be going that fast,” said the head coach. “I don’t know.”

Story continues below photo

