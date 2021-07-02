Barlow 'excited in weird way' to wear Gold and Black again

Forever marching to the beat of his own drum, Kelsey Barlow hopes to make an impact on the Men of Mackey team. When GM Ryan Kay reached out to Barlow on Instagram, it didn't take Barlow long to decide he wanted to be part of the squad.

"On a personal level, it will be pretty, pretty exciting," Barlow said earlier this week from his home in Key Largo, Fla. "In a weird way. It's like a dream come true. Right?"

And Kelsey has had this dream for much of the last nine years.

When Barlow was unceremoniously removed from Purdue's team and the University back in 2012, it was always a hope for him that things would come back for him full circle.

"When I got kicked out of Purdue, I had dreams that I would be asked to come back to the team," Barlow said. "And in those dreams, it was like, Coach Painter would ask me to come back and I would always say 'Alright, let's do it.'

"Obviously, we have grown from that time, and I don't have any eligibility to return to Coach Painter's team. But now, in a way, it's kind of like that dream is coming to fruition."

And Barlow's got game.

Plenty of it.

Playing in Argentina this past year, Barlow averaged over 18 points and put up 48 in a game (see YouTube video below). Since his final college season at the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2013-14, Barlow has played professionally in France, Lebanon, Turkey and Greece in addition to the CBA. Barlow loves competition as much as he ever has.

"I'm still a kid at heart," said Barlow, who started 40 of 93 games he appeared in as a Boilermaker. "So, as much as I can get outside and compete and play, most of the time I'm down for it.

"I really don't like playing open gym with too many professionals in the summer because it tends to be like this ego contest. TBT is a unique setting, with local fans and actual referees and stuff. I think it should be really fun."

Story continues below video

