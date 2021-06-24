Jackson glad Men of Mackey have increased Gold and Black flavor

Lewis Jackson (23) is glad to have more former Purdue players on the 2021 Men of Mackey team. Jackson will be coached by Ryne Smith (24) and play alongside Rob Hummel. (Tom Campbell)

Lewis Jackson knows a thing or two about running the show from the point guard position. The former Boilermaker standout from 2009-12 will get his chance for the Men of Mackey next month, and it is hard for him to hide his enthusiasm. "I'm super excited," said Jackson, who was in West Lafayette this week helping with Rapheal Davis' youth camp at Harrison High School. "Seeing the fans' response on Twitter when it was announced that I was playing, it got me even that much more excited to put back on Black and Gold and represent Purdue one more time." The Men of Mackey will participate in the 64-team TBT (The Basketball Tournament) beginning on July 23 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with a battle against the Ballinteers, a team of mostly former University of Tennessee players.

The Men of Mackey are seeded eighth of the Columbus Regional with the first three rounds of the single-elimination event taking place in Ohio's capital city. It is the second consecutive year a team of former Boilermakers will be playing in the event. And they hope to take home the winner-take-all $1 million prize, which will be awarded after the event concludes with the August 3rd championship game in Dayton, Ohio. Jackson said it was extra important to have a strong Purdue contingent on the roster, more than the handful of Boilermakers that participated in the 20-team tournament last year. He got his wish, as well, as eight of the 10 Men of Mackey team members played for coach Matt Painter.

The Men of Mackey 2021 roster that will take the court on July 23 vs. the Ballinteers (University of Tennessee contingent).

"This isn't any disrespect to the guys that played last year, we just need more Purdue guys out there," Jackson said. "We have a lot of talent in the Purdue basketball family and we look forward to showcasing it." Jackson's path to earning a spot on the current Men of Mackey roster started last September. The 5-foot-9 guard received a 31st birthday Instagram message back on Sept. 20 from Men of Mackey organizer and general manager Ryan Kay inquiring about whether Jackson was still playing a lot of hoops. Once it became evident that Jackson could play, the two went through the list of former Purdue players that might be available to fortify the 2021 team. Jackson used his ties to help convince guys to play. "Once we were able to get A.J.(Hammons) on board, I was like, 'cool,'" Jackson said. And Rob Hummel falling short of making it to the 2021 Olympics as part of the 3x3 basketball competition also was serendipitous for the squad. "I'm still in great shape," Jackson said. "But, realistically, like we all know, it's a different level of competition. You can't simulate that type of play at a high level in open gyms. But being a competitor, I know I just need to be in shape. Rob and I talked about a lot of things with this team and we are optimistic. For me, I also hope to be able to make open shots and just play smart." Jackson had thought about getting a team together for several years. Discussions were always just that; discussions. But now, thanks to the work of Kay, it is reality. "It's like the stars are aligning for us," Jackson said. "We expect to have a very competitive team." Make no mistake, Jackson is also excited to have non-Boilermakers Frank Gaines (Purdue-Fort Wayne) and Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan) to round out the team. "I know Kyle is a big-time scorer and Frank showed last year he can fill it up," Jackson said. "Coach (Ryne) Smith has some options."