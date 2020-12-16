GoldandBlack - Barnes, Karlaftis honored by Big Ten honors

Barnes, Karlaftis honored by Big Ten honors
Linebacker Derrick Barnes and end George Karlaftis lead the Purdue defensive players honored on Wednesday by the Big Ten.
Barnes was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media. The senior led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second with 5.5 TFLs. He also had an interception. Barnes excelled playing at linebacker a year after spending 2019 at end.
Karlaftis was second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He was limited to just three games due to an ankle injury and COVID. He made four tackles with two TFLs and two sacks.
Tackle Lorenzo Neal, safety Cam Allen and linebacker Jaylan Alexander were honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches. Neal, Allen and safety Brennan Thieneman were honorable mention by the media.
Congrats to our All-Big Ten honorees on defense! 👏👏👏— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 16, 2020
🔗➡️ https://t.co/02DKx303sG pic.twitter.com/E6tBrZk9Xo
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.