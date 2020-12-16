GoldandBlack - Barnes, Karlaftis honored by Big Ten honors

Linebacker Derrick Barnes and end George Karlaftis lead the Purdue defensive players honored on Wednesday by the Big Ten.

Barnes was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media. The senior led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second with 5.5 TFLs. He also had an interception. Barnes excelled playing at linebacker a year after spending 2019 at end.

Karlaftis was second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He was limited to just three games due to an ankle injury and COVID. He made four tackles with two TFLs and two sacks.

Tackle Lorenzo Neal, safety Cam Allen and linebacker Jaylan Alexander were honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches. Neal, Allen and safety Brennan Thieneman were honorable mention by the media.

