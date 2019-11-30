MORE: Ten things you need to know about Purdue's 44-41 double-OT loss to Indiana |The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss to Indiana | Gold and Black Radio Express: A look at the Bucket Game

To get motivated before games this season, David Bell had something he would read.

“I read a little article before I came to Purdue that predicted I would only get about 35 catches, three touchdowns, 430 yards,” said Bell. “I read that before every game and went out and worked my hardest.”

It worked. With Rondale Moore out since the fourth game of the season with a hamstring injury, Bell emerged as Purdue’s top target. He had nine catches for 136 yards and a TD in today’s 44-41 double-overtime loss to Indiana. Bell finished 2019 with 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven TDs. He leads the nation’s freshmen in all three categories and paces the Big Ten in catches.

And today’s work included one of the most spectacular catches seen in Ross-Ade Stadium in years. In the second quarter, Bell slipped on his route, somehow regained his balance and then extended to make a stupefying catch for 29 yards. How did he do it?

“Honestly, I don’t even know myself how I caught it,” Bell said. “I was shocked. I saw the ball a little under thrown, and I knew the defensive back was coming back, too. I didn’t want to be the one who caused the interception, so I just came for the ball, and stuck my hands out and prayed to God to catch it.”

Bell later made a twisting 20-yard touchdown catch to tie the game with 2:48 remaining in regulation.

“I took a seven-step route, broke it in,” said Bell. “And Aidan (O’Connell) threw it to the outside where I adjusted my body and made the catch.”

