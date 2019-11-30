Ten things you need to know about Purdue’s win vs. Indiana

1. A tough way to end the season for Purdue, as Indiana wins the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2016. It also means IU had a winning record vs. the Boilermakers this decade (6-4), which hasn't happened since the 1940s.

“They fought to the end,” said Jeff Brohm. “That probably has been our strength this year. I do think we have enough guys who are willing to play hard to the end no matter what the score is. We had a chance to win in the end, and came up short.”

2. Purdue’s defense was confounded—again—by the RPO. Peyton Ramsey at times looked like a wizard. He hit 23-of-39 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. And Ramsey ran 19 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns. The savvy junior is the son of a high school coach. And it showed

“To win at this level against Big Ten competition, you’ve got to be big, strong, physical, have some depth,” said Brohm. “We have to improve in those areas.”

3. Jackson Anthrop has been a quiet warrior all season, playing with a banged up body. He made four catches for 62 yards, with one coming off a deflection off tight end Brycen Hopkins that led to a TD. It was one of the craziest plays of the season.

“Quite a few people wouldn't have continued to play,” said Brohm. “And he goes out there and gives you everything he has. He comes from a great family. He cares about his teammates and this program. We want to get him as healthy as we can. Yes, he gave us tremendous effort even when he wasn’t 100 percent.”

4. No secret: This defense needs to get bigger up front starting converted end Kai Higgins as tackle just won’t cut it. He weighs 260 pounds. For most of the day, the Hoosiers dominated with their offensive line, often pushing the pile in a big scrum. IU notched 522 yards (185 rushing/337 passing).

"Third-and-long situations have really been disappointing to me,” said Brohm. “Not to be able to get off the field. So there are just a lot of things we have to work on, the head coach, assistant coaches all the way down.”