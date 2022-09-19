Week Three is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (3-0): Quick question: What Big Ten school is gonna beat the Buckeyes?



Last week: Toledo, W, 77-21

Up next: Wisconsin

2. Michigan: (3-0) Shameful: A steady diet of creampuffs is no way for a champion to train.

Last week: UConn, W, 59-0

Up next: Maryland

3. Penn State: (3-0) Early fav for Big Ten Coach of the Year? Yep, Mr. James Franklin. Soak it up.



Last week: at Auburn, W, 41-12

Up next: Central Michigan

4. Minnesota (3-0): Is this the best team no one is talking about?

Last week: Colorado, W, 49-7

Up next: at Michigan State

5. Michigan State (2-1): Reality, meet Sparty. Sparty, meet Reality. Sure you have a lot to discuss.



Last week: at Washington, L, 39-28

Up next: Minnesota

6. Iowa (2-1): Iowa's 27 points feels like "The Greatest Show on Turf" for this points-starved fan base. (Just play along with me, OK?)



Last week: Nevada, W, 27-0

Up next: at Rutgers

7. Wisconsin (2-1): Where were you in 2004? That's the last time Bucky won in the Horseshoe. Paul Chryst was at Oregon State wearing a frumpy gray "Beavs" sweatshirt.



Last week: New Mexico State, W, 66-7

Up next: at Ohio State

8. Maryland (3-0) Take a long look at that 3-0 mark. A looming trip to Michigan will be a metaphoric "cold bucket of water over the head."



Last week: SMU, W, 34-27

Up next: at Michigan

9. Rutgers (3-0): Go ahead and flex, Scarlet Knights. You've earned it. Nice.



Last week: at Temple, W, 16-14

Up next: Iowa

10. Purdue: (1-2) First, the Penn State game, now this gut punch at Syracuse? The Bayer is in the cabinet above the bathroom sink.



Last week: at Syracuse, L, 32-29

Up next: Florida Atlantic

11. Indiana (3-0): Do you wanna be lucky or good? That's what I thought.

Last week: Western Kentucky, W, 33-30 OT

Up next: at Cincinnati

12. Illinois (2-1): You know Bret Bielema spent his off week surfing the web for XXL blue windbreakers.

Last week: OFF

Up next: Chattanooga (Sept. 22)

13. Northwestern (1-2): If you could see me right now, you'd see my shocked face.

Last week: Southern Illinois, L, 31-24

Up next: Miami (Ohio)

14. Nebraska (1-3): Thoughts and prayers. Go ahead and get comfortable living in the basement. You're gonna be here awhile.



Last week: Oklahoma, L, 49-14

Up next: Indiana (Oct. 1)