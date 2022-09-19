Big Ten Power Poll: Behold James Franklin and Penn St. Are you impressed?
Week Three is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (3-0): Quick question: What Big Ten school is gonna beat the Buckeyes?
Last week: Toledo, W, 77-21
Up next: Wisconsin
2. Michigan: (3-0) Shameful: A steady diet of creampuffs is no way for a champion to train.
Last week: UConn, W, 59-0
Up next: Maryland
3. Penn State: (3-0) Early fav for Big Ten Coach of the Year? Yep, Mr. James Franklin. Soak it up.
Last week: at Auburn, W, 41-12
Up next: Central Michigan
4. Minnesota (3-0): Is this the best team no one is talking about?
Last week: Colorado, W, 49-7
Up next: at Michigan State
5. Michigan State (2-1): Reality, meet Sparty. Sparty, meet Reality. Sure you have a lot to discuss.
Last week: at Washington, L, 39-28
Up next: Minnesota
6. Iowa (2-1): Iowa's 27 points feels like "The Greatest Show on Turf" for this points-starved fan base. (Just play along with me, OK?)
Last week: Nevada, W, 27-0
Up next: at Rutgers
7. Wisconsin (2-1): Where were you in 2004? That's the last time Bucky won in the Horseshoe. Paul Chryst was at Oregon State wearing a frumpy gray "Beavs" sweatshirt.
Last week: New Mexico State, W, 66-7
Up next: at Ohio State
8. Maryland (3-0) Take a long look at that 3-0 mark. A looming trip to Michigan will be a metaphoric "cold bucket of water over the head."
Last week: SMU, W, 34-27
Up next: at Michigan
9. Rutgers (3-0): Go ahead and flex, Scarlet Knights. You've earned it. Nice.
Last week: at Temple, W, 16-14
Up next: Iowa
10. Purdue: (1-2) First, the Penn State game, now this gut punch at Syracuse? The Bayer is in the cabinet above the bathroom sink.
Last week: at Syracuse, L, 32-29
Up next: Florida Atlantic
11. Indiana (3-0): Do you wanna be lucky or good? That's what I thought.
Last week: Western Kentucky, W, 33-30 OT
Up next: at Cincinnati
12. Illinois (2-1): You know Bret Bielema spent his off week surfing the web for XXL blue windbreakers.
Last week: OFF
Up next: Chattanooga (Sept. 22)
13. Northwestern (1-2): If you could see me right now, you'd see my shocked face.
Last week: Southern Illinois, L, 31-24
Up next: Miami (Ohio)
14. Nebraska (1-3): Thoughts and prayers. Go ahead and get comfortable living in the basement. You're gonna be here awhile.
Last week: Oklahoma, L, 49-14
Up next: Indiana (Oct. 1)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.