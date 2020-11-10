Big Ten power poll: Buckeyes vs. Jets. Who ya got?
Three weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.
1. Ohio State (3-0): OK. Buckeyes vs. Jets. Who ya got?
Last week: Rutgers, W, 49-27
This week: at Maryland
2. Indiana (3-0): They're partying like it's 1987 in Bloomington! Time to comb your mullet.
Last week: Michigan, W, 38-21
This week: at Michigan State
3. Northwestern (3-0): Nothing wrong with winning ugly. It's a beautiful thing.
Last week: Nebraska, W, 21-13
This week: at Purdue
4. Wisconsin (1-0): Welcome back, Bucky! Quick question: How good are you?
Last week: Purdue (cancelled)
This week: at Michigan
5. Purdue (2-0): Forget Waldo. Where's Rondale?
Last week: at Wisconsin (cancelled)
This week: Northwestern
6. Maryland (2-1): Taulia Tagovailoa for Heisman!
Last week: at Penn State, W, 35-19
This week: Ohio State
7. Minnesota (1-2): Say it with me: "Mohamed Ibrahim." Now, try to tackle him. You can't.
Last week: at Illinois, W, 41-14
This week: Iowa (Friday)
8. Iowa (1-2): Reports of the demise of the Hawkeyes were greatly exagerrated.
Last week: Michigan State, W, 49-7
This week: at Minnesota (Friday )
9. Michigan State (1-2): Rocky Lombardi has a cool name, so the Spartans have that going for them ... which is nice.
Last week: at Iowa, L, 49-7
This week: Indiana
10. Michigan (1-2): How soon until the Rutgers game?
Last week: at Indiana, L, 38-21
This week: Wisconsin
11. Rutgers (1-2): Will the Scarlet Knights beat Ohio State before Halley's Comet next appears in 2062?
Last week: at Ohio State, L, 49-27
This week: Illinois
12. Penn State (0-3): The Nittany Lions have fallen and they can't get up. Someone push that button on the Life Alert necklace.
Last week: Maryland, L, 35-19
This week: at Nebraska
13. Nebraska (0-2): Just in case anyone was wondering: Scott Frost is paid $5 million a year.
Last week: at Northwestern, L, 21-13
This week: Penn State
14. Illinois (0-3): Ron Zook never looked so good, did he? Admit it. It's OK.
Last week: Minnesota, L, 41-14
This week: at Rutgers
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.