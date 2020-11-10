Three weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (3-0): OK. Buckeyes vs. Jets. Who ya got?



Last week: Rutgers, W, 49-27



This week: at Maryland



2. Indiana (3-0): They're partying like it's 1987 in Bloomington! Time to comb your mullet.



Last week: Michigan, W, 38-21

This week: at Michigan State



3. Northwestern (3-0): Nothing wrong with winning ugly. It's a beautiful thing.



Last week: Nebraska, W, 21-13

This week: at Purdue

4. Wisconsin (1-0): Welcome back, Bucky! Quick question: How good are you?



Last week: Purdue (cancelled)

This week: at Michigan



5. Purdue (2-0): Forget Waldo. Where's Rondale?

Last week: at Wisconsin (cancelled)

This week: Northwestern

6. Maryland (2-1): Taulia Tagovailoa for Heisman!



Last week: at Penn State, W, 35-19

This week: Ohio State

7. Minnesota (1-2): Say it with me: "Mohamed Ibrahim." Now, try to tackle him. You can't.



Last week: at Illinois, W, 41-14

This week: Iowa (Friday)



8. Iowa (1-2): Reports of the demise of the Hawkeyes were greatly exagerrated.



Last week: Michigan State, W, 49-7

This week: at Minnesota (Friday )



9. Michigan State (1-2): Rocky Lombardi has a cool name, so the Spartans have that going for them ... which is nice.



Last week: at Iowa, L, 49-7

This week: Indiana



10. Michigan (1-2): How soon until the Rutgers game?



Last week: at Indiana, L, 38-21

This week: Wisconsin



11. Rutgers (1-2): Will the Scarlet Knights beat Ohio State before Halley's Comet next appears in 2062?



Last week: at Ohio State, L, 49-27



This week: Illinois



12. Penn State (0-3): The Nittany Lions have fallen and they can't get up. Someone push that button on the Life Alert necklace.

Last week: Maryland, L, 35-19

This week: at Nebraska



13. Nebraska (0-2): Just in case anyone was wondering: Scott Frost is paid $5 million a year.



Last week: at Northwestern, L, 21-13

This week: Penn State



14. Illinois (0-3): Ron Zook never looked so good, did he? Admit it. It's OK.



Last week: Minnesota, L, 41-14

This week: at Rutgers

