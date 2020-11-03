Two weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (2-0): Is it too soon for Justin Fields to shop for suits for the Heisman ceremony?

Last week: at Penn State, W, 38-25

This week: Rutgers

2. Wisconsin (1-0): The Badgers have become the Big Ten's poster children for COVID-19.



Last week: at Nebraska (cancelled)

This week: Purdue

3. Indiana (2-0): Yep, Indiana officially is a basketball school now.

Last week: at Rutgers, W, 37-21

This week: Michigan

4. Northwestern (2-0): Wow and amaze your friends with this factoid: With one more win, the Wildcats will equal last year's victory total.

Last week: at Iowa, W, 21-20

This week: Nebraska

5. Purdue (2-0): The last time the Boilermakers were 2-0? Joe Tiller was the coach and George W. Bush was the president ... 2007.



Last week: at Illinois, W, 31-24

This week: at Wisconsin

6. Michigan State (1-1): Paint Ann Arbor green! Sparty is 5-2 in his last seven games in the Big House.

Last week: at Michigan, W, 27-24

This week: at Iowa

7. Michigan (1-1): Remember when everyone was excited about Jim Harbaugh's homecoming? Neither do I.

Last week: Michigan State, L, 27-24

This week: at Indiana

8. Maryland (1-1): The Terps have their own Tagovailoa ... Taulia. And he's almost as good as his older brother. Almost.



Last week: Minnesota, W, 45-44 OT

This week: at Penn State

9. Rutgers (1-1): That sound you just heard? It was the Scarlet Knights crashing back to earth.



Last week: Indiana, L, 37-21

This week: at Ohio State

10. Penn State (0-2): No, that's not a misprint: The Nits really are 0-2.



Last week: Ohio State, L, 38-25

This week: Maryland

11. Nebraska (0-1): Maybe the Huskers can take out their lack-of-football frustrations on Northwestern. Maybe not.



Last week: Wisconsin (cancelled)

This week: at Northwestern

12. Minnesota (0-2): I could have sworn someone told me the Gophers would be a contender in the West division.



Last week: at Maryland, L, 45-44 OT

This week: at Illinois

13. Iowa (0-2): Is it time to panic? Asking for a friend.



Last week: Northwestern, L, 21-20

This week: Michigan State

14. Illinois (0-2): I-L-L! Ah, just forget about it.



Last week: Purdue, L, 31-24

This week: Minnesota