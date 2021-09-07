Big Ten power poll: If Ducks don't beat Bucks, who will?

A look at the latest poll.

And four MAC schools dot the menu. Ugh.

But four FCS schools are on Big Ten dockets. Boo. And UConn is like a FCS school. Double boo.

Week Two has some sizzle. How about Oregon at Ohio State? Washington at Michigan? Iowa State at Iowa? Nice, huh?

1. Ohio State (1-0): If the Ducks don't beat the Bucks, who will? Really? Look at the rest of the schedule.



This week: Oregon

Up next: Tulsa

2. Penn State (1-0): Remember when the Nits started 0-5 last year? Neither do we.

This week: Ball State

Up next: Auburn

3. Iowa (1-0): Five wins in a row for Herky in the Cy-Hawk rivalry. Iowa is the early leader to be Big Ten West kingpins. You've been warned.



This week: Iowa State

Up next: Kent State

4. Wisconsin (0-1): Is it too early to panic about the offense? Asking for a friend.



This week: Eastern Michigan

Up next: Notre Dame in Chicago (Sept. 25)

5. Michigan State (1-0): Please accept our mea culpa for that low ranking earlier this season.

This week: Youngstown State

Up next: at Miami (Fla.)

6. Michigan (1-0): The Huskies lost at home last week to ... Montana. Not Joe Montana. Not Hannah Montana. The Montana Grizzlies.

This week: Washington

Up next: Northern Illinois

7. Maryland (1-0): Howard gets a fat check. The Terps get an easy win. Smile, everyone!



This week: Howard

Up next: at Illinois

8. Minnesota (0-1): Did you hear that? It was the sound of the air coming out of Goldy's season. So sad about Mohamed Ibrahim.

This week: Miami (Ohio)

Up next: at Colorado

9. Rutgers (1-0): First it was Temple. Now, it's Syracuse. The dominance of the old Big East will continue! Chop!



This week: at Syracuse

Up next: Delaware

10. Purdue (1-0): Things never will be easier than this trip to UConn. Enjoy, Purdue Pete. Notre Dame looms.



This week: at UConn

Up next: at Notre Dame

11. Indiana (0-1): Is it OK to start making basketball references yet?

This week: Idaho

Up next: Cincinnati

12. Northwestern (0-1): What do you need the week after a shocking home loss? A visit from a FCS school! Hello, Sycamores! Not Bishop Sycamore. The Indiana State Sycamores.



This week: Indiana State

Up next: at Duke

13. Illinois (1-1): Speechless. Just, speechless.



This week: at Virginia

Up next: Maryland

14. Nebraska (1-1): The Huskers lead the nation in one thing: Living in the past. Where can I buy a Joel Makovicka jersey?



This week: Buffalo

Up next: at Oklahoma