Big Ten power poll: If Ducks don't beat Bucks, who will?
Week Two has some sizzle. How about Oregon at Ohio State? Washington at Michigan? Iowa State at Iowa? Nice, huh?
But four FCS schools are on Big Ten dockets. Boo. And UConn is like a FCS school. Double boo.
And four MAC schools dot the menu. Ugh.
A look at the latest poll.
1. Ohio State (1-0): If the Ducks don't beat the Bucks, who will? Really? Look at the rest of the schedule.
This week: Oregon
Up next: Tulsa
2. Penn State (1-0): Remember when the Nits started 0-5 last year? Neither do we.
This week: Ball State
Up next: Auburn
3. Iowa (1-0): Five wins in a row for Herky in the Cy-Hawk rivalry. Iowa is the early leader to be Big Ten West kingpins. You've been warned.
This week: Iowa State
Up next: Kent State
4. Wisconsin (0-1): Is it too early to panic about the offense? Asking for a friend.
This week: Eastern Michigan
Up next: Notre Dame in Chicago (Sept. 25)
5. Michigan State (1-0): Please accept our mea culpa for that low ranking earlier this season.
This week: Youngstown State
Up next: at Miami (Fla.)
6. Michigan (1-0): The Huskies lost at home last week to ... Montana. Not Joe Montana. Not Hannah Montana. The Montana Grizzlies.
This week: Washington
Up next: Northern Illinois
7. Maryland (1-0): Howard gets a fat check. The Terps get an easy win. Smile, everyone!
This week: Howard
Up next: at Illinois
8. Minnesota (0-1): Did you hear that? It was the sound of the air coming out of Goldy's season. So sad about Mohamed Ibrahim.
This week: Miami (Ohio)
Up next: at Colorado
9. Rutgers (1-0): First it was Temple. Now, it's Syracuse. The dominance of the old Big East will continue! Chop!
This week: at Syracuse
Up next: Delaware
10. Purdue (1-0): Things never will be easier than this trip to UConn. Enjoy, Purdue Pete. Notre Dame looms.
This week: at UConn
Up next: at Notre Dame
11. Indiana (0-1): Is it OK to start making basketball references yet?
This week: Idaho
Up next: Cincinnati
12. Northwestern (0-1): What do you need the week after a shocking home loss? A visit from a FCS school! Hello, Sycamores! Not Bishop Sycamore. The Indiana State Sycamores.
This week: Indiana State
Up next: at Duke
13. Illinois (1-1): Speechless. Just, speechless.
This week: at Virginia
Up next: Maryland
14. Nebraska (1-1): The Huskers lead the nation in one thing: Living in the past. Where can I buy a Joel Makovicka jersey?
This week: Buffalo
Up next: at Oklahoma
