Four weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (3-0): One way to slow down the Buckeyes? Cancel their game.

Last week: at Maryland--cancelled

This week: Indiana

2. Indiana (4-0): Any questions? Didn't think so. On to Ohio State.

Last week: at Michigan State, W, 24-0

This week: at Ohio State

3. Northwestern (4-0): The last two times the Wildcats were 4-0 in the Big Ten (1995 and 1996), they won the league title. Just sayin'.



Last week: at Purdue, W, 27-20

This week: Wisconsin

4. Wisconsin (2-0): Maybe the Badgers should take two weeks off more often.



Last week: at Michigan, W, 49-11

This week: at Northwestern

5. Purdue (2-1): That sound you just heard? It was air coming out of Purdue Pete's balloon.



Last week: Northwestern, L, 27-20

This week: at Minnesota (Friday)

6. Maryland (2-1): Will an unscheduled off week slow the roll of the Terps?

Last week: Ohio State--cancelled

This week: Michigan State

7. Iowa (2-2): Guessing Kirk Ferentz and P.J. Fleck won't be exchanging Christmas cards.

Last week: at Minnesota, W, 35-7

This week: at Penn State

8. Nebraska (1-2): The Luke McCaffrey era has begun!

Last week: Penn State, W, 30-23

This week: Illinois

9. Minnesota (1-3): Sending out an S.O.S. in Dinkytown.

Last week: Iowa, L, 35-7

This week: Purdue (Friday)

10. Michigan State (1-3): Can the season just be over? Asking for a friend.

Last week: Indiana, L, 24-0

This week: at Maryland

11. Michigan (1-3): Brady Hoke never looked so good.



Last week: Wisconsin, L, 49-11

This week: at Rutgers

12. Illinois (1-3): Savor that victory, Illini fans. Savor it.



Last week: at Rutgers, W, 23-20

This week: at Nebraska

13. Rutgers (1-3): Who would have thought last month that the Scarlet Knights would be looking forward to a visit from Michigan?



Last week: Illinois, L, 23-20

This week: Michigan

14. Penn State (0-4): In case you're wondering--and I know you are--the Nits last were 0-4 in 2001.

Last week: at Nebraska, L, 30-23

This week: Iowa