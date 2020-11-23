Five weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (4-0): A win is a win is a win. Illinois, MSU, Michigan remain. Who's gonna stop the Buckeye train? No one.

Last week: Indiana, W, 42-35

This week: at Illinois

2. Northwestern (5-0): How ya like the Wildcats now? That's what I thought.

Last week: Wisconsin, W, 17-7

This week: at Michigan State

3. Indiana (4-1): Has a loss ever felt like a win? The one at Ohio State sure did.

Last week: at Ohio State, L, 42-35

This week: Maryland

4. Wisconsin (2-1): Time to pump the brakes on the Badger bus. Honk, honk!

Last week: at Northwestern, L, 17-7

This week: Minnesota

5. Iowa (3-2): Remember when the Hawkeyes were 0-2? Neither do I.

Last week: at Penn State, W, 41-21

This week: Nebraska (Friday)

6. Maryland (2-1): Hoping to see Taulia Tagovailoa battle Michael Penix next week. Please, football gods. Make it happen.

Last week: Michigan State--cancelled

This week: at Indiana

7. Minnesota (2-3): Just when you wanted to count out P.J. and the Gophers. We all deserve a whack over the head with an oar.

Last week: Purdue, W, 34-31

This week: at Wisconsin

8. Purdue (2-2): The men on the moon can still see the steam coming from Jeff Brohm's ears over that phantom offensive P.I. call.

Last week: at Minnesota, L, 34-31

This week: Rutgers

9. Michigan (2-3): Has a win ever felt like a loss? The one at Rutgers sure did.

Last week: at Rutgers, W, 48-42 3OT

This week: Penn State

10. Illinois (2-3): I think we all can agree: Beard-less Lovie > Bearded Lovie.

Last week: at Nebraska, W, 41-23

This week: Ohio State

11. Rutgers (1-4): Gotta strange question for you: Is this the best 1-4 team in Big Ten history? Someone in Pennsauken asked me.

Last week: Michigan, L, 48-42 3OT

This week: at Purdue

12. Michigan State (1-3): There was a time not long ago when Sparty would have been upset about a game at Maryland being called off. Not this year.

Last week: at Maryland--cancelled

This week: Northwestern

13. Nebraska (1-3): Look away, Tom Osborne. Look ... away.

Last week: Illinois, L, 41-23

This week: at Iowa (Friday)

14. Penn State (0-5): First 0-5 start ... EVER! Is this rock bottom? Please say it is.

Last week: Iowa, L, 41-21

This week: at Michigan