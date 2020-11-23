Big Ten power poll: Painting the B1G purple
Five weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.
1. Ohio State (4-0): A win is a win is a win. Illinois, MSU, Michigan remain. Who's gonna stop the Buckeye train? No one.
Last week: Indiana, W, 42-35
This week: at Illinois
2. Northwestern (5-0): How ya like the Wildcats now? That's what I thought.
Last week: Wisconsin, W, 17-7
This week: at Michigan State
3. Indiana (4-1): Has a loss ever felt like a win? The one at Ohio State sure did.
Last week: at Ohio State, L, 42-35
This week: Maryland
4. Wisconsin (2-1): Time to pump the brakes on the Badger bus. Honk, honk!
Last week: at Northwestern, L, 17-7
This week: Minnesota
5. Iowa (3-2): Remember when the Hawkeyes were 0-2? Neither do I.
Last week: at Penn State, W, 41-21
This week: Nebraska (Friday)
6. Maryland (2-1): Hoping to see Taulia Tagovailoa battle Michael Penix next week. Please, football gods. Make it happen.
Last week: Michigan State--cancelled
This week: at Indiana
7. Minnesota (2-3): Just when you wanted to count out P.J. and the Gophers. We all deserve a whack over the head with an oar.
Last week: Purdue, W, 34-31
This week: at Wisconsin
8. Purdue (2-2): The men on the moon can still see the steam coming from Jeff Brohm's ears over that phantom offensive P.I. call.
Last week: at Minnesota, L, 34-31
This week: Rutgers
9. Michigan (2-3): Has a win ever felt like a loss? The one at Rutgers sure did.
Last week: at Rutgers, W, 48-42 3OT
This week: Penn State
10. Illinois (2-3): I think we all can agree: Beard-less Lovie > Bearded Lovie.
Last week: at Nebraska, W, 41-23
This week: Ohio State
11. Rutgers (1-4): Gotta strange question for you: Is this the best 1-4 team in Big Ten history? Someone in Pennsauken asked me.
Last week: Michigan, L, 48-42 3OT
This week: at Purdue
12. Michigan State (1-3): There was a time not long ago when Sparty would have been upset about a game at Maryland being called off. Not this year.
Last week: at Maryland--cancelled
This week: Northwestern
13. Nebraska (1-3): Look away, Tom Osborne. Look ... away.
Last week: Illinois, L, 41-23
This week: at Iowa (Friday)
14. Penn State (0-5): First 0-5 start ... EVER! Is this rock bottom? Please say it is.
Last week: Iowa, L, 41-21
This week: at Michigan
