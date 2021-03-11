GoldandBlack - Big Ten Tournament Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State

#4 seed PURDUE (18-8, 13-6 B1G) vs. #5 seed OHIO STATE (18-8, 12-8)

PURDUE VS. OHIO STATE What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals Friday March 12 2 p.m. ET BTN Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue opens Big Ten Tournament play, as the No. 4 seed, vs. fifth-seeded Ohio State, which advanced past Minnesota on Thursday, to set up a third meeting with the Boilermakers. Purdue won both meetings with the Buckeyes — a projected 2 seed to the NCAA Tournament — during the regular season, a 67-60 home win back in December, then a 67-65 thriller in Columbus a little more than a month later, on Jaden Ivey's game-winning three-pointer, the signature moment of Purdue's season. This will presumably be the first time Purdue meets Ohio State with the Buckeyes at full strength. First-team All-Big Ten forward E.J. Liddell missed the December game and veteran point guard C.J. Walker sat out the January rematch. The winner will advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. semifinal against either Michigan or Maryland.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: T-20 Coaches: T-19 20 12 45% — Ohio State AP: 9 Coaches: 10 9 7 55% —

ABOUT PURDUE

The Boilermakers closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, clinching a Big Ten Tournament double bye with their win over Indiana in the regular season finale. Purdue closed the season In the top-20 nationally in the AP poll.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 15.8 PPG • 8.4 RPG • 2.0 APG • 53.9% FG The first-team All-Big Ten big man closed the season atypically quiet from a numbers perspective, a void Zach Edey has filled lately. Purdue would love to get him going again. He scored 16 in both games against Ohio State this season. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 4.8 PPG • 3.9 RPG • 32.4% 3-PT • 83.3% FT Gillis' grit and whatnot really brought a needed element to Purdue this season, but his ability to stretch defenses as a three-point shooter, his passing ability and his offensive rebounding helped the Boilermakers offensively, too. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 8.2 PPG • 26.8% 3-PT • 2.5 APG • 78.4% FT • 20 STL Snubbed for the Big Ten's All-Defense team, Hunter has been an essential piece to Purdue's winning mix this season, especially down the stretch. Even when he's not scoring, his presence for the Boilermakers is really important in more ways than one. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 8.3 PPG • 2.8 RPG • 2.4 APG • 33.3% 3-PT • 87.5% FT Perhaps the best 33-percent three-point shooter in the country — the aftermath of his COVID disruption undercut his percentage considerably — Stefanovic has rounded back into form of late. And he's handed out 14 assists to just two turnovers the past two games. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 10.3 PPG • 3.6 RPG • 2.1 AST • 15 STL • 13 BLK Ivey is quickly becoming a star, and no one knows this as well as Ohio State, which saw him make the game-winner in Columbus to cap a 15-point outing. The freshman may be on the verge of having to learn to live with being a marked man, if he's not already.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 7.5 PPG • 4.7 RPG • 55.3% FG • 22 BLK Edey finished the season on a tear, with 21 and 20 points, respectively, against Wisconsin and Indiana, probably pushing him across the goal line for a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. After struggling against Ohio State in December — his first Big Ten game — Edey was really good in Columbus, with eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 8.2 PPG • 3.9 RPG • 37.1% 3-PT • 92.3% FT • 14 STL Now coming off the bench for Purdue, there's been an adjustment for the redshirt freshman to make. He's shown flashes, though, of being really productive. His three-pointer against Indiana in the regular season finale was the biggest shot of the game. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 3.2 PPG • 37.9% 3-PT Thompson seems to be giving Purdue solid minutes off the bench behind Hunter and Ivey, though he hasn't gotten many opportunities to score. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 3.5 PPG • 3.9 RPG Wheeler's playing the best and most consistent basketball of his Purdue career at the right time. He's doing everything right right now, more or less, and the shots are starting to go down, too. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) Morton missed the Indiana game due to a death in his family. He's expected to be back for the Big Ten Tournament. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) (O)

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell was a first-team All-Big Ten player this season. (USA Today Sports)

ABOUT OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes lost their last four games of the regular season, three of those games at home, albeit to three of the best teams in the country — Michigan, Iowa and Illinois. The slide seems to have done nothing to move Ohio State off the No. 2 line for the NCAA Tournament. ... In Big Ten play, Ohio State was third in the league in scoring at 76 points per game, but showed some vulnerability at times defensively. The Buckeyes were are just 78th nationally in defensive efficiency according to KenPom. By comparison, Purdue is 21st.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 14 JUSTICE SUEING (6-7, 215, Senior) 10.7 PPG • 5.5 RPG • 49.5% FG • 34.5% 3-PT The athletic and versatile forward has been a real matchup problem for Purdue at times this season. F — 10 JUSTIN AHRENS (6-6, 195, Junior) 6.3 PPG • 44.4% 3-PT One of the top shooters Purdue has faced all season. F — 25 KYLE YOUNG (6-8, 225, Senior) 8.3 PPG • 5.6 RPG • 53.3% FG The scrappy veteran gives up a lot of size to Purdue on the interior, but he plays harder than most he crosses paths with, energy the Boilermaker bigs will want to try to match. F— 32 EJ LIDDELL (6-7, 240, Sophomore) 16.0 PPG • 6.5 RPG • 49.1% FG • 36.1% 3-PT The first-team All-Big Ten big man is a dangerous low-post scorer and potent three-point shooter. Purdue kept him to just 11 points in their only meeting with him this season, though. G — 4 DUANE WASHINGTON (6-3, 210, Junior) 15.3 PPG • 36.9% 3-PT Washington went off against Purdue in Columbus, making six threes and finishing with 21 in a losing effort. It was one of those nights for him, as it didn't seem like there was much Purdue could do about the types of shots he was making.

ROTATION

G - 13 CJ WALKER (6-1, 195, Senior) 9.2 PPG • 4.3 AST • 94.7 FT% Walker is coming off the bench for the Buckeyes after battling injuries this season, but is one of Ohio State's most important players. This is likely to be the fifth-year senior's last meeting with the school he was once committed to. F — 23 ZED KEY (6-8, 245, Freshman) 5.5 PPG • 62.9% FG • 3.6 RPG One of the Big Ten's top freshman big men, the rookie has given Ohio State a valuable front-line presence and badly needed size this season. G — 0 MEECHIE JOHNSON (6-2, 172, Freshman) 1.5 PPG The freshman enrolled in January and logging modest minutes right away. Just a few months ago he was playing grassroots with Purdue signee Caleb Furst. F — 31 SETH TOWNS (6-8, 230, Senior) 3.6 PPG • 1.6 RPG • 32.4% 3-PT G — 2 MUSA JALLOW (6-5, 210, Senior) 3.2 PPG • 2.2 RPG

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS GUARD PLAY GOOD SHOTS This issue showed up again in the regular season finale against Indiana, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise if it sharpens Purdue's focus now. This remains the most important key to the Boilermakers' success, as has been the case all season. Purdue needs to pound the ball inside, but to do so, its guards and wings are going to have to deal with Ohio State's disruptiveness on the perimeter. Jaden Ivey's emergence has changed Purdue's complexion against such teams, but Purdue will still have to handle it. This could be a weird game as both teams acclimate to a new environment. Shooting can sometimes be a challenge in these massive venues. The workaround: Get the highest-percentage shots possible and let the chips fall where they may.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 70, OHIO STATE 69