GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey's game-winner nets Purdue a huge win at No. 15 Ohio State

PDF: Purdue-Ohio State statistics

Jaden Ivey's three-pointer with five seconds left scored Purdue yet another big-time road win.

The freshman's triple with five seconds left secured the Boilermakers a 67-66 win at No. 15 Ohio State Tuesday night.

After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half, Purdue rallied to lead twice in the final six-and-a-half minutes.

Sasha Stefanovic's three with 52.5 seconds to play tied it after Ohio State led by five a minute earlier.

Aaron Wheeler blocked Justin Ahrens' three with less than 30 seconds to play, cementing a clutch Purdue stop.