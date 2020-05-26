Earlier this morning (May 26) on his 43rd birthday we caught up with former Boilermakers safety Adrian Beasley to wish him happy birthday and get caught up with what is going on in his life.

Beasley is single and has lived in Jacksonville, Florida for the past couple years working for Amazon. The COVID-19 crisis has been a busy time for Amazon and for Beasley.

"We have taken many precautions so we can operate as safely as possible," Beasley, who played for the Boilermakers from 1996-99 said. "It has been quite the process to keep things moving."

Beasley talks about his Boilermaker playing days, including his famed "scoop and score" against Notre Dame in 1997--a play that changed the fortunes of Purdue football.

"I still have a very clear vision of that play," Beasley said. "It is like I didn't hear anything until I reached the end zone. That is the way it still plays out for me.

"It is still crazy to this day."

Beasley said he watched our first birthday Zoom with Gene Keady, recorded on Keady's 84th on May 21. He relays a story about how the basketball coach played a role in firing up the football team during his playing days.