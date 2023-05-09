Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 24: So You Want to Play Football/Basketball
The Boiler Upload Podcast is back this week. It has been a busy time for football and basketball, as coach Ryan Walters has been very busy in the transfer portal and Matt Painter has been finalizing the 2024 recruiting class. This week Jace, Casey, and Travis are here to disuss both, including:
- How is the offensive line looking?
- What new receivers look to be very promising within the offense?
- Where is the scholarship grid as of this moment?
- We welcome Raleigh Burgess and discuss how he fits in the offense.
- We also talk other potential 2024 commitments.
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
We will be live streaming the presser after the game on our Facebook.
Follow Jace and I below on Twitter for updates throughout the game
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill