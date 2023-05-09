News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 24: So You Want to Play Football/Basketball

Purdue Boilermakers punter Brendan Cropsey (47) punts during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind
Purdue Boilermakers punter Brendan Cropsey (47) punts during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

The Boiler Upload Podcast is back this week. It has been a busy time for football and basketball, as coach Ryan Walters has been very busy in the transfer portal and Matt Painter has been finalizing the 2024 recruiting class. This week Jace, Casey, and Travis are here to disuss both, including:

- How is the offensive line looking?

- What new receivers look to be very promising within the offense?

- Where is the scholarship grid as of this moment?

- We welcome Raleigh Burgess and discuss how he fits in the offense.

- We also talk other potential 2024 commitments.

