The Boiler Upload Podcast is back this week. It has been a busy time for football and basketball, as coach Ryan Walters has been very busy in the transfer portal and Matt Painter has been finalizing the 2024 recruiting class. This week Jace, Casey, and Travis are here to disuss both, including:

- How is the offensive line looking?

- What new receivers look to be very promising within the offense?

- Where is the scholarship grid as of this moment?

- We welcome Raleigh Burgess and discuss how he fits in the offense.

- We also talk other potential 2024 commitments.