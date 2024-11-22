Purdue at Michigan State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue football (1-9) heads back on the road for the first of two games away from West Lafayette to close the season, beginning with the Michigan State Spartans (4-6) on Friday night in East Lansing. Purdue will aim to snap a nine-game losing streak as a loss will match the longest skid for the program since 2013.
Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.
When, where and how to watch:
When: Friday, November 22nd at 8:00 PM ET
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)
TV: FOX - Connor Onion (PxP), Mark Helfrich (Color), Josh Sims (Sideline)
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. Jonathan Smith
Purdue: Ryan Walters - (2nd season at Purdue; 2nd overall)
Coaching record: 5-17
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-17
Record against Michigan State: 0-0
Accolades: N/A
Michigan State: Jonathan Smith - (1st season at Michigan State; 7th overall)
Career Record: 38-41
Record at Michigan State: 4-6
Record against Purdue: 0-1
Career Accolades: 2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year
Series History:
Michigan State leads 36-29-3
The Spartans has held the upper hand over the Boilermakers all-time, as Michigan State has been a thorn in the side of the Boilermakers for nearly 20 years. Purdue has just one win over the Spartans since 2007, which was the infamous upset victory in 2021, where Aidan O'Connell threw for 536 yards and three scores and David Bell has 11 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Prior to that, Michigan State had won eight-straight games over the Boilermakers to build a lead in the all-time series.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 28.5-point underdog and the over/under for the matchup is set at 50.5, via FanDuel Sportsbook.