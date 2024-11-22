Purdue at Michigan State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue football (1-9) heads back on the road for the first of two games away from West Lafayette to close the season, beginning with the Michigan State Spartans (4-6) on Friday night in East Lansing. Purdue will aim to snap a nine-game losing streak as a loss will match the longest skid for the program since 2013.

Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.