We're in the "patiently waiting" stage when it comes to Zach Edey. He is currently going through the evaluation process for the NBA Draft and as National Player of the Year, he is in a unique spot. Will he receive good feedback and be off to the NBA? Will he receive some tips on what he needs to work on and return to Purdue, where his NIL possibilities may be stronger than a second round contract? In this episode of the show Travis and Casey focus solely on Edey and where he is in the process, while also discussing Purdue's 2023-24 season both with and without him.