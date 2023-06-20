For the first time since March the men's basketball team is back together, as summer practices got underway this week in advance of the team going to Europe later on for a tour. That is just one of the things that Casey, Travis, and Jace are discussing in this week's Boiler Upload podcast, including:

- It is a busy week for football as summer camps are in full swing.

- Who has an official visit this week with a couple of four stars on campus?

- What is the state of the team as the transition under Ryan Walters continues?

- Myles Colvin made team USA and is off to Hungary. What does that mean for Purdue basketball?

- How focused is the team after the March debacle?

- How is Lance Jones fitting in so far?

