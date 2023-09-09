Purdue's first road trip in the Ryan Walters era was an adventure in Blacksburg to say the least. Initially scheduled for noon, kickoff was pushed back by 23 minutes due to severe weather entering the area. A near six hour pause in the matchup followed after each team had one possession. Despite the long delay and grinding game, Purdue got the first win of the Ryan Walters era under its belt, defeating Virginia Tech 24-17 in Lane Stadium. Despite the delay to begin the game, the Boilermakers came out hot, marching their way down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. After struggling on third down in week one, Purdue converted its first pair of third downs as Hudson Card found TJ Sheffield to move the sticks both times. Following the second conversion, Card hit tight end Max Klare for 27 yard reception on the next play, putting the Boilermakers in the red zone. Devin Mockobee capped off the drive as he rumbled to the end zone from 15 yards out, giving Purdue an early 7-0 lead. It was a 9-play, 75-yard drive that Purdue completed in less than four minutes. Virginia Tech wasted no time attacking the suspect Purdue secondary. On the first play, Cam Allen was called on a defensive pass interference call, followed by Hokies quarterback Grant Wells hitting Jaylin Lane in stride for a 21 yard gain. After moving into Boilermaker territory in two plays, the Hokies' drive stalled with run plays being stuffed by OC Brothers and Malik Langham on consecutive plays. An errant throw forced Virginia Tech to punt near midfield. Punter Peter Moore delivered a beauty, pinning Purdue inside its own five yard line. Graham Harrell's unit picked up where it left off on the second drive of the game. Card found new go-to target, Klare, on third down to extend the drive and hit Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on the next play for a 16 yard gain. Mother nature must have decided she didn't want to see Hudson Card and the Boilers march down the field again, as the game was temporarily suspended due to severe weather. That "temporary" delay turned into a five hour and 27 minute pause in the action. Coming out of the break, Purdue had the ball at midfield and was faced with a third down. Mahamane Moussa got called for a false start penalty making it third and extra long. Purdue the. gave up its first sack of the year and was forced to punt. The Hokies quickly jumped into Purdue territory with a 13 yard catch and run. Purdue''s defense stood stout again, however. Sanoussi Kane came up big on the possession, tackling wide receiver Jaylin Lane by the ankles to save what could have been six points for Virginia Tech. The team captain safety then laid the boom on Bhayshul Tuten with the Hokies facing a third and one, forcing a fumble, which was recovered by Virginia Tech.

Hudson Card and the offense capitalized on the big time plays by their counterparts. Purdue had a 10-play, 42-yard drive in 4:11, including a 10 yard scamper by Mockobee and a 14 yard grab by Yasseen, to set up a field goal attempt by Ben Freehill. Freehill connected on a 43 yarder and gave the Boilermakers a 10-0 lead at the 13:03 mark of the second quarter. On the following possession, playing his first collegiate game in his home state of Virginia, Cam Allen got Purdue's offense the ball right back. The senior safety jumped a route and came up with the 11th interception of his career, which moved him into a tie for third place with Rod Woodson, in Purdue history. Purdue wasted no time once again capitalizing on the defense's success, with Tyrone Tracy Jr. taking a hand off 21 yards for the second Boilermaker score in less than a minute. The 12 second drive handed Purdue a 17-point advantage with 12:39 to play until halftime. The two teams then exchanged three and outs before it was the Hokies' turn to get in on the action. Purdue's struggles in pass coverage showed itself again in the subsequent drive. Grant Wells found Stephen Gosnell for a 20 yard pass and catch to take Virginia Tech inside the Purdue 36, then a blown assignment allowed running back Bhayshul Tuten to score on a swing pass from 30 yards out to cap off the drive. The touchdown gave the Hokies their first score of the night and made it a 17-7 ballgame. On the following possession, with Purdue facing a 4th and one from its own 34 yard line, the Boilermakers left their offense on the field. Hudson Card kept the ball on a read option, but got stuffed. A now confident Hokies offense then took over with their best field position of the half. Kevin Kane's secondary bounced back on the next dive, forcing three straight incompletions, with the Hokies being forced to a field goal attempt. Kicker John Love knocked down a career-long 41 yarder, cutting the Boilermaker lead to 10 with less than three minutes left in the first half. The Boilermakers were unable to get a first down for the third straight possession and punted it back to the Hokies less than two minutes after the score. After taking a 17-point lead in the second quarter, Purdue was only able to muster 20 yards over its next three possessions of the half. The Boilermakers were also 0-5 on third downs after the break. Virginia Tech was not done, however. The Hokies sprinted down the field, going on an 8-play, 70 yard drive in less than 70 seconds. Purdue had the Virginia Tech attack stopped inside the five yard line, but freshman Dillon Thieneman was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer call on third down. Grant Wells found Jaylin Lane for a touchdown to complete a 17 point comeback heading into halftime.