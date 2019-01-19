Behind 20 points and seven assists from Carsen Edwards, maybe the most impactful game of Nojel Eastern's Purdue career, and a strong defensive performance, Purdue beats rival Indiana Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena, 70-55.

After a 1-of-9 first half, after which it led by seven points, Purdue made three of its first four second-half threes to separate itself for good against the Hoosiers. Purdue led by as many as 19.

Eastern scored 10 points, with 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal, and was the primary contributor to rendering to IU star freshman Romeo Langford a non-factor. Langford was 2-of-10 for four points and was limited by foul trouble.

