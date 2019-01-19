Everything's changing for Purdue.

The young and flawed and inconsistent and at times disjointed team that middled against a haymaker of a schedule earlier in the season is smoothly shifting midseason into something very different, with experience and maybe that difficult schedule in part to thank.

The Indiana game was a great reflection of Purdue's improvement at both ends of the floor, especially defensively, where Nojel Eastern decidedly won a head-to-head meeting with one of college basketball's brightest talents, Romeo Langford, but did so at the front of an outstanding team game defensively. Purdue never would have played this well defensively a few weeks ago, let alone months ago.