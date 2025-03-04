Boilermakers make "great progress" on day one of spring practice

Through the scattered rain and chilly weather in West Lafayette, Purdue football took the next step in it's process under new head coach Barry Odom, checking the first spring practice off the to-do list. The Boilermakers did so with a high energy, fast-paced practice on Tuesday morning.

This spring practice slate marks an unofficial start to year 26 for Barry Odom in the coaching ranks, who is bringing energy to his new home in West Lafayette, which trickles down to the rest of the coaching staff and then to the players on the field.

"The most enjoyable part of the day is the two hours and some change you get on the field with your team or in meetings. We're teachers, and you know the urgency that we need to move with to move this program forward. We don't have any time to waste. So our guys understand, coaching wise, where we've got to be, how we need to teach, and then the loudest we should be is celebrating our success," Odom said. "I think this is year 26 for me, I believe and I'm more excited today than I was, whatever, 26 years ago. This is going to be a fun team to coach."

Odom was pleased with what he saw on Tuesday morning, particularly with how the players took what they had been learning in meetings and translating it to the field. Purdue began the day with a focus on special teams work before doing team run 11-on-11, followed by more 11-on-11 situations and capping off the day with a two-minute drill.

"We've got a long ways to go in a lot of areas, but we're making great progress, and certainly excited about some of the things we saw today on the first day of practice. On Thursday we'll look a heck of a lot better than we did today in every area, from the head coach all the way down. Everybody's got a job and a huge role. Not a lot of standing around at practice. The guys, they understand it'll flow a little bit more so smoothly on Thursday, but I thought our kids did a great job retaining information from the meetings and then going and applying it in the situations that we went throughout the day," Odom said.

"Saw some great plays, and saw some that looked like really bad ball. So, you know, the goal is to take this body of work today, make corrections, point out the good and the things that we need to get fixed, and then go to work. The responsibility that we have to go get better every single opportunity that we get, now, the race is on," Odom said. "There'll be great teach tape off of what we did today."