DETROIT — Purdue dominated Cal State Fullerton Friday in Detroit, winning 74-48 to advance to Sunday's Round of 32.
Carsen and Vincent Edwards each scored 15 and P.J. Thompson 11.
Purdue shot just 33 percent in the first half, but took a 30-21 le into the locker room in spite of it.
It then opened the second, though, on an 11-2 run to open a lead that peaked at 29.
More to come ...
