For about 10 minutes Thursday night, Purdue was engaged in just the sort of back-and-forth shootout it wanted to avoid in its Big Ten re-opener against high-scoring Iowa.

Then …

“We told ourselves, ‘It can’t be a scoring contest,’” center Matt Haarms said, “that one team was going to make an adjustment and start stopping them and we knew we had to be that team.”

Purdue was that team, drawing that line in the sand, then riding it to an emphatic 86-70 win over the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes that was even more one-sided than the final score may reflect.

The Boilermakers led by 26 with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining.

The reason?

Well, there were a bunch of them, one of them being those defensive stops.

After Iowa made four of its first five shots and seven of its first 10, it was 1-of-9, keying a stretch in which the Boilermakers opened a double-digit lead, en route to leading by 17 on Carsen Edwards’ bucket to beat the halftime buzzer.

But the synergy between offense and defense was strong for Purdue.

It shot 63 percent in the first half, 53 for the game after a ragged and sometimes casual second-half full of garbage time.

The key behind Purdue’s offensive success.

Again, there were a bunch.

But Carsen Edwards’ play stands out.

He finished with 21 points, but his first half siege against the lane, both in halfcourt and transition paced a Purdue offensive onslaught that put 52 points on the board before halftime.

The Purdue All-American split defenders at times, pushed it in the open floor at others, and when Iowa switched its big man, Tyler Cook, onto Edwards in space, the Purdue guard drove past him instead of shooting over him.

“He was doing a really good job getting to the rim,” Haarms said, “just carving them up.”

