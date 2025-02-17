Boilermusings for 2/17

This weekend saw the start of college baseball season, and Purdue is off to a great start there with s four game sweep of Stephen F. Austin. Softball also had its second weekend of the year, making for an incredibly busy weekend across the athletic department.

But first, I wanted to get some thoughts down about the recent slide for Men’s Basketball.

Up Against It

I don’t think it is time to be worried about Purdue basketball, but after losing two straight games I think there is cause for concern.

The Michigan loss is a frustrating one. Purdue led that game for almost 35 minutes out of 40 and was perpetually on the edge of putting the Wolverines away, but couldn’t take advantage. Against Wisconsin the Boilers lost at home. Yes, the Badgers were the better team, especially in the second half, but two losses at home, one by double digits, is uncharacteristic of this team.