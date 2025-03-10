Boilermusings for 3/10

Welcome to tournament week! The Big Ten Tournament gets underway in Indianapolis this week and for the first time in over a decade Purdue will be slumming it up with he proletariat of the conference by playing on Thursday. Really, the Boilers only have themselves to blame. Friday night, for the fourth time in conference play, Purdue blew a game in which it had a double digit second half lead. The penance is a longer run if it wants to win the Big Ten Tournament.

In other news, baseball had a solid start to conference play on the road. Matt Ramos was upset in the Big Ten wrestling championships. Softball had its first home games of the 2025 season too. Let’ start with a look at Luke Ertel, however, who is Purdue’s lone commit playing in this year’s IHSAA State Tournament.