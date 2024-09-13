Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: September 13-15
We all know about the football game with Notre Dame, but Purdue volleyball has one of its first major tests this weekend when it heads to SMU for a four-team tournament involving Houston, the host Mustangs, and #10 ranked Kentucky. Purdue moved up to No. 7 in this week's national poll, so a potentai top 10 matchup looms on Saturday if both teams win today.
The Cougars are 3-2 and coming off of being swept by two-time defending national champ and former No. 1 Texas on Wednesday. They were an NCAA Tournament team last year and even won a match over UC Santa Barbara before losing to Stanford.
It is a bit of a shock that SMU is not ranked. They are currently 5-2, but they have very impressive 3-0 wins over No. 2 ranked Nebraska and No. 18 Baylor. They lost at Hawaii and at home to Loyola Marymount.
As for Kentucky, they won the spring 2021 NCAA championship and beat Purdue 3-0 in the Elite Eight along the way. That makes for a very good field and Purdue should have a solid opponent on Saturday.
Friday, September 13
5 p.m. ET | #7 Purdue vs, Houston
Saturday, September 14
p.m. or 5 p.m. ET | at SMU or vs. #10 Kentucky
Other Weekend Sports
Baseball - Fall Exhibition vs. Louisville at Alexander Field - Sunday 1pm
Cross County - Fighting Illini Big Ten Preview at Illinois - Friday 6pm
Women's Tennis - Kitty Harrison Invitational at North Carolina - Friday - Sunday
