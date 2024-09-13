PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: September 13-15

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

We all know about the football game with Notre Dame, but Purdue volleyball has one of its first major tests this weekend when it heads to SMU for a four-team tournament involving Houston, the host Mustangs, and #10 ranked Kentucky. Purdue moved up to No. 7 in this week's national poll, so a potentai top 10 matchup looms on Saturday if both teams win today.

The Cougars are 3-2 and coming off of being swept by two-time defending national champ and former No. 1 Texas on Wednesday. They were an NCAA Tournament team last year and even won a match over UC Santa Barbara before losing to Stanford.

It is a bit of a shock that SMU is not ranked. They are currently 5-2, but they have very impressive 3-0 wins over No. 2 ranked Nebraska and No. 18 Baylor. They lost at Hawaii and at home to Loyola Marymount.

As for Kentucky, they won the spring 2021 NCAA championship and beat Purdue 3-0 in the Elite Eight along the way. That makes for a very good field and Purdue should have a solid opponent on Saturday.

Friday, September 13

5 p.m. ET | #7 Purdue vs, Houston

Saturday, September 14

p.m. or 5 p.m. ET | at SMU or vs. #10 Kentucky

Other Weekend Sports

Baseball - Fall Exhibition vs. Louisville at Alexander Field - Sunday 1pm

Cross County - Fighting Illini Big Ten Preview at Illinois - Friday 6pm

Women's Tennis - Kitty Harrison Invitational at North Carolina - Friday - Sunday

