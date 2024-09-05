Last summer was about disrespect, towards Purdue, Matt Painter, Zach Edey, but most notably, the sophomore point guard Braden Smith who took exception to a few preseason lists leaving his name off the best point guards in the country.



This season, Smith will be heading into his junior campaign as the undoubted leader of Purdue and a team that finally broke through in March. His bulletin board might just be a little emptier while he looks to fill up his trophy case.



Braden Smith was named to the second team, All-American team by the Blue Ribbon Yearbook on the heels of Purdue's run to the National Title game last season.



With back to back National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, graduated and headed off to the NBA now, the Boilermakers are Smith's team.



Smith had an All-American caliber season last year, leading the Boilers in minutes and assists, while being the team's second highest scorer and rebounder. Smith averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in his second year as Purdue's starter.



Smith is on pace to leave Purdue as the most winning player in program history.

