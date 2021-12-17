Brady Allen named Indiana's Mr. Football

Fresh off leading his Gibson Southern team to Indiana's 3A title to end a record-setting career, Brady Allen has been named the state's Mr. Football, the Indianapolis Star announced Friday.

Allen signed with Purdue on Wednesday and will enroll next month.

He finished his career as the state's second all-time leading passer with just under 12,000 yards, in addition to 149 touchdowns.

Allen capped his brilliant high school career by throwing five touchdowns against Brebeuf in the 3A title game.

Purdue could be primed to land both Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year, as hoops signees Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are each frontrunners for Mr. Basketball. Purdue signed last year's Mr. Basketball, too, Caleb Furst.