GoldandBlack - Brandon Newman leads Purdue's surge past No. 21 Minnesota

Flipping the script almost entirely from one half to the next, Purdue surged back from a double-digit first-half hole and blew past No. 21 Minnesota Saturday night In Mackey Arena, winning 81-62.

Brandon Newman scored a career-high 29 points and made 5-of-6 threes, while Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Mason Gillis scored 11.

The Boilermakers made five of their first six threes after halftime after an 0-for-5 first half and dominated offensively after doing anything but before halftime, shooting around 60 percent overall.

Minnesota, the worst three-point shooting team by percentage in the Big Ten, opened 6-of-8 from long range, opening a lead that peaked at 14 before halftime, while Purdue again went without a three-pointer the entirety of a first half.

Gopher star Marcus Carr scored just six points — he averages more than 20 — on 2-of-12 shooting,

