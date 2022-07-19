Brandon Sharp hired as defensive analyst

Brandon Sharp has been hired as a defensive analyst, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Sharp comes to Purdue from Florida A&M, where he has worked since 2018. He was co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach in 2021. Sharp worked at Prairie View A&M and Henderson State before landing at FAMU.

Sharp worked with Jeff Brohm and Boilermaker receivers coach Garrick McGee at UAB, where Sharp was at from 2012-14. McGee was the Blazers head coach, while Brohm was offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.



A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Sharp was a defensive back at Louisville from 2003-06, when Brohm was the Cardinal quarterback coach.



Earlier this month, GoldandBlack.com reported that Purdue is bringing in Neil Callaway to serve as offensive analyst. He had been an analyst (2020) and assistant offensive line coach (2021) for Brohm before retiring after last year. Callaway took a job coaching the offensive line in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers in the spring of 2022.

