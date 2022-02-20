Breakdown: #5 Purdue's win over Rutgers
A day off did Purdue some good, as the fifth-ranked Boilermakers looked like this much-anticipated moment of rest on Thursday really mattered, coming out energized and hot en route to an 84-72 win over surging Rutgers.
WHAT HAPPENED
Rutgers may be the hardest team to score against in the Big Ten.
It was clear right away, though, that the Boilermakers had that part of it figured out, making a cluster of early threes before handing the scoring reins over to Jaden Ivey and the incomparable tandem of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.
Ivey — coming off back-to-back rough games prior to the day off — scored 25 points on just 11 shots. As if able to get to the foul line at will, he drew 10 fouls, and went 15-of-18 at the stripe. His four assists were central to Purdue's early offensive success, too.
Meanwhile, Edey and Williams combined for 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, taking turns spear-heading pivotal Purdue runs. Edey played as close to a perfect game as could be, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and no turnovers in 19 minutes.
Purdue opened an 11-point lead about midway through the first half, then responded to a Rutgers run with a 9-1 burst to close the half up 45-36.
"We had a little more energy to start," senior Sasha Stefanovic said when asked about the day off, "and the fans were really into it, and they really helped us.
"That rest probably helped us. We got off to a good start defensively and were able to make some shots early that propelled us to a pretty good first half."
This was Purdue's offensive balance on display in all its glory, resulting in the most points Rutgers has allowed since a hideous loss at Illinois at the start of December, one game before returning home to shock the then-No. 1 Boilermakers. The Scarlet Knights allowed an average of just 63 over their consecutive wins over Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois, all of which were considerable favors paid to Purdue in the Big Ten race.
Purdue wasn't about to return the favor.
The Boilermakers shot 58 percent in the first half, then opened the second on an 11-0 run to build a lead that peaked at 20.
"We made the right reads today (on offense)," Ivey said. "We were poised from the get-go and just got in a rhythm offensively. We did a better job on the defensive end, but we still have a lot to improve on."
The game wasn't without runs, but Rutgers played from behind the whole game and generally defended accordingly, backcourt trapping the majority of the game, with minimal success.
"They pressed us the majority of the game and Eric Hunter did a fabulous job taking care of the basketball," Painter said. "... Even though they're getting us out of rhythm a little bit and making us use some time, outside of maybe two or three possessions, we did a pretty good job executing."
Purdue committed just seven turnovers, only one or two of them attributable to backcourt pressure. Meanwhile, it was the Boilermakers that turned just 11 Scarlet Knight turnovers into 19 points.
"We really locked into the scouting report on what they were going to do and just did a better job today taking them out of their stuff and what they wanted to do," Ivey said. "That led to easy transition buckets, and I think we're one of the best teams in transition, if not the best team. We have to keep doing that each and every game, taking them out of their stuff and getting out in transition."
HOW IT HAPPENED
Rutgers did shoot 51 percent for the game, but neither Ron Harper Jr. — who played 33 minutes after hurting his finger against Illinois — nor Geo Baker got loose as they have at times against Purdue over the years.
Harper, who carried Rutgers against Purdue in December, scored 12 points and Baker was just 5-of-13 from the floor, padding his numbers with the Boilermakers milking a robust lead in the final minutes.
Purdue's stars, meanwhile, all came up big.
Ivey did most of his damage from the foul line, but his and-one dunk in the first half will ripple through the highlightsphere all night, and was a huge play, triggering Purdue's run to close the first half.
Williams and Edey took turns seizing control of the game.
During his first stint on the floor, Williams went 4-for-4 and scored nine points in just five minutes, dominating during the run that put Purdue ahead.
Edey opened the second half by diving on a loose ball to retain possession for Purdue, then spent the rest of the half making even more of an impact.
He sandwiched an assist to Sasha Stefanovic for a three between two baskets during the 11-0 Boilermaker burst to open the second half.
Later, Edey made two of the biggest plays toward Purdue salting the game away as he rebounded a missed free throw, resulting in an Eric Hunter three, then hit Mason Gillis at the basket for a layup that beat the shot clock.
Rutgers had whittled Purdue's 11-point lead down to just one late in the first half, before Williams made a tough turnaround to beat the shot clock, then Ivey brought the house down on his and-one dunk. Those plays sparked the 9-1 run that became 20-1 after halftime.
Zach Edey played damn near a perfect game in his 19 minutes, but Jaden Ivey was the guy against the Scarlet Knights. This is a really problematic team defensively, but his ability to break Rutgers down off the dribble was the difference in this game.
Purdue scored 19 points off Rutgers turnovers. Rutgers committed only 11 turnovers, so you can do the math there and find a pretty decent conversion rate for the Boilermakers. Purdue scored a dozen fast-break points.
WHAT IT MEANS
This looked like the best of Purdue again, an offensive juggernaut with more weapons than anyone can really totally contend with when the Boilermakers aren't stopping themselves with turnovers.
No one in college basketball was hotter than the Scarlet Knights, and Purdue won more decisively than the final score even reflects. Not much to complain about in this one.
Look what one day off did for the Boilermakers.
Now, they get a week.
