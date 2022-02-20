Breakdown: #5 Purdue's win over Rutgers

A day off did Purdue some good, as the fifth-ranked Boilermakers looked like this much-anticipated moment of rest on Thursday really mattered, coming out energized and hot en route to an 84-72 win over surging Rutgers.

Rutgers may be the hardest team to score against in the Big Ten.

It was clear right away, though, that the Boilermakers had that part of it figured out, making a cluster of early threes before handing the scoring reins over to Jaden Ivey and the incomparable tandem of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.

Ivey — coming off back-to-back rough games prior to the day off — scored 25 points on just 11 shots. As if able to get to the foul line at will, he drew 10 fouls, and went 15-of-18 at the stripe. His four assists were central to Purdue's early offensive success, too.

Meanwhile, Edey and Williams combined for 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, taking turns spear-heading pivotal Purdue runs. Edey played as close to a perfect game as could be, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and no turnovers in 19 minutes.

Purdue opened an 11-point lead about midway through the first half, then responded to a Rutgers run with a 9-1 burst to close the half up 45-36.

"We had a little more energy to start," senior Sasha Stefanovic said when asked about the day off, "and the fans were really into it, and they really helped us.

"That rest probably helped us. We got off to a good start defensively and were able to make some shots early that propelled us to a pretty good first half."

This was Purdue's offensive balance on display in all its glory, resulting in the most points Rutgers has allowed since a hideous loss at Illinois at the start of December, one game before returning home to shock the then-No. 1 Boilermakers. The Scarlet Knights allowed an average of just 63 over their consecutive wins over Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois, all of which were considerable favors paid to Purdue in the Big Ten race.

Purdue wasn't about to return the favor.

The Boilermakers shot 58 percent in the first half, then opened the second on an 11-0 run to build a lead that peaked at 20.

"We made the right reads today (on offense)," Ivey said. "We were poised from the get-go and just got in a rhythm offensively. We did a better job on the defensive end, but we still have a lot to improve on."

The game wasn't without runs, but Rutgers played from behind the whole game and generally defended accordingly, backcourt trapping the majority of the game, with minimal success.

"They pressed us the majority of the game and Eric Hunter did a fabulous job taking care of the basketball," Painter said. "... Even though they're getting us out of rhythm a little bit and making us use some time, outside of maybe two or three possessions, we did a pretty good job executing."

Purdue committed just seven turnovers, only one or two of them attributable to backcourt pressure. Meanwhile, it was the Boilermakers that turned just 11 Scarlet Knight turnovers into 19 points.

"We really locked into the scouting report on what they were going to do and just did a better job today taking them out of their stuff and what they wanted to do," Ivey said. "That led to easy transition buckets, and I think we're one of the best teams in transition, if not the best team. We have to keep doing that each and every game, taking them out of their stuff and getting out in transition."