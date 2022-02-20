GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Rutgers

Purdue cooled off one of the hottest teams in college basketball Sunday evening, as the fifth-ranked Boilermakers beat Rutgers 84-72 .

One of the biggest differences between the first Purdue game with Rutgers and this one: Zach Edey, who showed tonight once again that he's not just an overwhelming physical force, but also a really good basketball player.

All the normal Edey stuff showed up against the Scarlet Knights: He was 5-of-6 from the floor, dunked a bunch of times, grabbed seven rebounds and drew five fouls.

But here's where his value lied just as much.

Edey has done an excellent job as a passer the last several games, and on Sunday he didn't turn the ball over, part of a great job by Purdue taking care of the ball. His assist to Mason Gillis to beat the shot clock in the second half was surgical and timely, a real facepalm moment for Rutgers during its comeback hopes.

The prior possession, his offensive rebound of a missed free throw led to Eric Hunter's three. A dagger.

Lastly, the second half opened like this: Edey diving on the floor to save a possession for Purdue. That's 7-foot-4, 300 pounds diving on the floor, by the way.

Edey wasn't Purdue's singular star tonight, but this was one of his finest hours of the season, in so many different ways.