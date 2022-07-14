Breakdown: Jack Benter's commitment to Purdue

If you understand what Matt Painter's really come to value, particularly from an offensive perspective, you'd have probably figured right away that Benter would check a lot of boxes with him. That's precisely what happened, scholarship crunch be damned, when Purdue offered Benter following the Charlie Hughes Showcase to end June.

Benter is an outstanding shooter. Whether he's Dakota Mathias, Ryan Cline or Fletcher Loyer in that regard, that's debatable, but he's cut from the same cloth, and in more ways than one.