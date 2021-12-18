Breakdown: Purdue's Crossroads Classic win over Butler

After a poor showing during a two-game trip out east to meet Rutgers and N.C. State, the No. 3 Boilermakers reversed their fortunates in a big way Saturday afternoon, blowing out Butler 77-48 in the finale of the Crossroads Classic.

Moments before tip-off, Jaden Ivey did what he's come to do before games to get himself ready to play. He head-butted the padding below the basket on the south end of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, perhaps a bit of a strange ritual, but one he says he picked up from Steph Curry, now the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers.

Ivey did a bit more to pay homage to Curry thereafter, erupting for a half dozen threes on as many attempts against the Bulldogs, accounting for 18 of his game-best 22 points.

"I was just taking rhythm shots and taking what the defense gave me," Ivey said. "Sometimes they play me to drive the ball, but I'm confident in my shot and I was confident today."

The Boilermakers didn't shoot terribly well in New Jersey and New York last week.

So much for that, for one game at least.

Led by Ivey, the Boilermakers were 11-of-22 from long range, part — but only part — of a picturesque offensive performance. Purdue shot 53 percent for the game, 50-percent-plus in both halves. Had Purdue not closed 0-for-4 after the bench cleared, it would have shot 58 percent.

This was a glimpse again of some of the razor-shape offense that defined the Boilermakers to start this season, despite Butler's best efforts early to be physical with Purdue, especially its guards.

"We really want to get the ball moving and get to the right spots," guard Isaiah Thompson said, "whether that's getting the ball in the post and playing off that, or drive-and-kick, because when Jaden has the ball in his hands, we know the defense is going to try to corral him and collapse on him. We just want him to be able to drive and make the right reads and he made a lot of the right reads tonight.

"We just want to continue moving the basketball and playing well together as a team. This is a big January coming for us."

Trevion Williams moved into the starting five for the first time this season, with Zach Edey coming off the bench.

The two combined to make 11-of-14 shots, score 24 points and grab 17 rebounds.

It was one of Purdue's best offensive games of the season, but also ...