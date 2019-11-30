Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Florida State
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Purdue had a chance for a championship in Florida, but turnovers and continued offensive growing pains loomed largest as the Boilermakers fell in overtime to Florida State, 63-60, in the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic.
WHAT HAPPENED
It was ugly, as Purdue shot just under 34 percent for the game, and committed an even two dozen turnovers, yet the Boilermakers nearly won ugly for the second time in as many nights.
It had its chances, but for the second time this season, a game might have literally slipped through Purdue's fingers, as the final few among the 24 turnovers stung.
The game was tied at 60 with a minute-and-a-half left in OT.
First, a post entry pass intended for Matt Haarms went through his hands and was turned over.
Next, Aaron Wheeler lost the ball at the rim, then Jahaad Proctor stole it back and returned it to Wheeler, who then lost the ball out of bounds.
"I kind of lost it before I could even look at the basket," Wheeler said afterward. "Jahaad made a good play to make that steal. I've got to get up and make that layup."
Additionally, in overtime, there was a post-entry turnover between Wheeler and Trevion Williams and late in regulation, a sequence in which Eric Hunter lost the ball out of bounds driving to the basket.
"It just comes down to handling the pressure a little bit better," Haarms said. "And that's not just the final few minutes. It looks like that because it comes down to a one-possession game, but it's about handling it throughout the game."
Purdue had one last chance, after Florida missed a pair of free throws with 10-and-a-half seconds left.
Freshman Isaiah Thompson, who'd logged critical minutes against the Seminoles, and loomed especially large after Nojel Eastern fouled out, drove to the basket, but his runner off the glass missed.
"I thought I had a good look," Thompson said. "The play was for me to try to get in the lane and try to make a play. I felt like I got a good look. ... We just came up short."
In that situation, Purdue had to get a shot up quick.
But in general, Purdue had to go quick, hoping to pre-empt Florida State's formidable halfcourt defense, which pressured Boilermaker guards relentlessly and largely stymied the post-entry operation. Haarms said the Seminoles switched repeatedly in post defense and generally fronted the post after Purdue hit them for an easy interior score on its first possession.
"They make it so hard for you to run offense," Coach Matt Painter said. "Obviously our defense is definitely ahead of our offense at this time in terms of what we can do and can't do against quality opponents."
WHY IT HAPPENED
This was the rockfight that should have been expected, and it was Purdue's defense and rebounding that gave it a chance, as during this trip to Florida, it was evident the Boilermakers may have a stout defensive team on their hands.
Florida State has some real limitations offensively, but the Boilermakers held the 'Noles to 37.9-percent shooting and without a three-pointer until less than eight-and-a-half minutes remaining. Florida State was 1-of-17 from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Purdue outrebounded Florida State's physically mature athleticism and rotating 7-footers, 48-33, and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, a continued strength for the Boilermakers.
WHO MADE IT HAPPEN
Trent Forrest, who made the game-winner against Purdue in Tallahassee last season, scored 17 points, and scored through Haarms in the lane with 39 seconds left in regulation after Haarms' dunk had given Purdue a 58-56 lead with less than two minutes left.
Forrest had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Haarms stood him up in help defense and FSU didn't even get a shot off.
WHAT IT MEANS
Purdue did some positive things in Florida, and perhaps most importantly, faced pressure unlike anything it's likely to see the rest of the season, between VCU's press and Florida State's end-to-end pressure and constant tenacity.
"This is why you play these games, to get in these moments and see how guys react," Painter said. "And then watch film, learn from it and get better."
Now comes Virginia, a team that traditionally thrives in low-scoring games, to visit a Purdue team that's looking more and more like a group that has to win them itself, because of its offensive limitations.
"I've said all along that it has to start on the defensive end," Haarms said. "We did that (vs. VCU). We didn't win that game because we were lighting it up offensively. It's really important it starts on defense.
"Offensively we've had some struggles and we need to get through some things. We need to get a little better every single game, learning from things, handling pressure better. No one's going to exert more pressure on us than these two teams did, for a while. These will be great learning experiences for us ... and I think our offense is going to get gradually better."
