NICEVILLE, Fla. — Purdue had a chance for a championship in Florida, but turnovers and continued offensive growing pains loomed largest as the Boilermakers fell in overtime to Florida State, 63-60, in the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

It was ugly, as Purdue shot just under 34 percent for the game, and committed an even two dozen turnovers, yet the Boilermakers nearly won ugly for the second time in as many nights.

It had its chances, but for the second time this season, a game might have literally slipped through Purdue's fingers, as the final few among the 24 turnovers stung.

The game was tied at 60 with a minute-and-a-half left in OT.

First, a post entry pass intended for Matt Haarms went through his hands and was turned over.

Next, Aaron Wheeler lost the ball at the rim, then Jahaad Proctor stole it back and returned it to Wheeler, who then lost the ball out of bounds.

"I kind of lost it before I could even look at the basket," Wheeler said afterward. "Jahaad made a good play to make that steal. I've got to get up and make that layup."

Additionally, in overtime, there was a post-entry turnover between Wheeler and Trevion Williams and late in regulation, a sequence in which Eric Hunter lost the ball out of bounds driving to the basket.

"It just comes down to handling the pressure a little bit better," Haarms said. "And that's not just the final few minutes. It looks like that because it comes down to a one-possession game, but it's about handling it throughout the game."

Purdue had one last chance, after Florida missed a pair of free throws with 10-and-a-half seconds left.

Freshman Isaiah Thompson, who'd logged critical minutes against the Seminoles, and loomed especially large after Nojel Eastern fouled out, drove to the basket, but his runner off the glass missed.

"I thought I had a good look," Thompson said. "The play was for me to try to get in the lane and try to make a play. I felt like I got a good look. ... We just came up short."

In that situation, Purdue had to get a shot up quick.

But in general, Purdue had to go quick, hoping to pre-empt Florida State's formidable halfcourt defense, which pressured Boilermaker guards relentlessly and largely stymied the post-entry operation. Haarms said the Seminoles switched repeatedly in post defense and generally fronted the post after Purdue hit them for an easy interior score on its first possession.

"They make it so hard for you to run offense," Coach Matt Painter said. "Obviously our defense is definitely ahead of our offense at this time in terms of what we can do and can't do against quality opponents."