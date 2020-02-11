Penn State did to Purdue what Purdue so often does to everyone else in Mackey Arena.

Following a loss that was more one-sided than the final 12-point margin may suggest — Penn State led by twice as many with 14 minutes left — Matt Painter lamented his team's effort, that he didn't view it as exceeding that of its opponent.

"You can write all you want about guarding (Penn State star) Lamar Stevens," Painter said of his pre-game prep work, "but if you don't play harder than those guys, you're not going to beat them."

But this game was most directly decided by shooting.

It's often oversimplification to say that one team beat the other because it shot better.

This was not one of those times.

Penn State, a 33.8-percent three-point shooting team in Big Ten play that came in averaging seven-and-a-half made triples per game, was 14-of-26.

It made threes early, five of its first seven, taking visitors' Mackey Arena danger zone and waltzing right through it, on its way to a lead that peaked at 14 in the final 30 seconds of the first half.

"I've watched every team that's come in here, and it's been a massacre by the first media timeout," Penn State coach Pat Chambers said, referring to his message to his team of the importance of the first four minutes.

What Penn State did to Purdue amounted to the reverse of what the Boilermakers did to Iowa last time the Boilermakers played In Mackey Arena. Purdue scored 104 in that game, paced by blistering shooting.

Tonight, not so much.

While Penn State — playing without its second-leading scorer and best shooter, Myeron Jones — rode its shooting surge, Purdue fizzled, missing its first nine threes and finishing 4-of-17.

Strong shooting has been a hallmark of the Boilermakers' home success this season. Tuesday night, it betrayed it, as the script was flipped.

"It felt like the roles were switched," Purdue guard Eric Hunter said. "Usually when people come here we play harder than them and shoot the ball better. They just outplayed us, outworked us tonight."

Penn State's hot shooting did extend to the second half, but it was big man Mike Watkins, who scored a team-high 19 points, who carried the Lions to the 13-2 second-half-opening run that pushed the Lions' lead all the way up to 24 with 14 minutes remaining.

From there, Purdue did make a run.

It got within seven points with 54 seconds left. Whether that was Purdue simply running out of time or Penn State having put the Boilermakers into too deep a pit is an eye-of-the-beholder sort of thing. Penn State iced the game at the foul line.