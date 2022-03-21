Breakdown: Purdue's NCAA Tournament win over Texas

MILWAUKEE — Purdue's headed back to the Sweet 16, shaking off a stubborn Texas team, 81-71, on Sunday night to advance to the NCAA Tournament's second weekend again.

Purdue had finally shaken the Longhorns, taking a 10-point lead with two-and-a-half minutes left, off a clutch three by Jaden Ivey, then two free throws from one of the game's quiet heroes, Ethan Morton.

Ball game, it seemed.

Nope.

Starting with an improbable four-point play, Texas scored nine of the next 11 points to push Purdue to the brink in a game it had won, and at that point, had to win.

It might be overstatement to call what came next one of the biggest shots in Purdue NCAA Tournament history. But certainly in its recent history, Ivey's heroics qualify.

With 61 seconds left to play — in an event where higher seeds have dropped like flies and the Big Ten endured something of a Red Wedding on Sunday — Ivey broke away from Courtney Ramey one-on-one and drilled a three from just inside the midcourt logo.

"All game he was chirping, just trying to get me out of rhythm," Ivey said of Ramey, part of a fervent Texas defense that trapped Ivey incessantly and held him without a first half field goal attempt. "I just stayed poised the whole game. That's what it comes down to. People are going to try to get you out of rhythm and try to talk to you. You've just got to stay focused on the main goal and I felt like I did that."

That was the seminal moment of yet another mettle-testing Round 2 win for Purdue, not unlike the Iowa State game in this very city a few years back.

"It was our will to win," forward Mason Gillis said. "Everyone 1 through 16 wants it really bad, from walk-ons to starters to our star players. We know what it takes. We have a winning formula. We just need to stick with it."

Ivey made the biggest plays down the stretch, but Purdue was buoyed all evening by its years-long foundation, Trevion Williams, who scored a team-best 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and carried the Boilermakers through various stretches of the game.

"They definitely were looking for me," Williams said. "I felt like I was a little more patient today. I kind of took my time and got to my move, just doing what I do best, getting to my jump hook. I kept it simple more than anything. Sometimes we get out there, we get the lead and then we try to be flashy or we try to do something cool on the court. Today was about being solid, it was about being solid down the stretch and we got it done."