Breakdown: Purdue's OT win over N.C. State

Trailing North Carolina State by as many as 13 in the second half at the Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center, the Boilermakers roared back to force overtime, then ran away with a come-from-behind 82-72 win.

BROOKLYN — Standing at the brink of what would have been an unsightly loss on its final day as the No. 1 team in the country, Purdue just found a way on Sunday.

There was only 9:07 left to play when N.C. State made the last of its eight three-pointers for the game, extending the Wolfpack lead to 54-41, unlike anything that could have been predicted.

"We clearly played pretty poorly that first 35 minutes," senior Sasha Stefanovic said. "We weren't executing. We were making dumb mistakes and defensively we weren't very good.

"Those last 5-10 minutes, we handled adversity really well in that situation. We did a good job getting stops and getting good looks at the offensive side of the floor."

Purdue's heart began pounding again starting with the man who's so often put the Boilermakers on his back in key moments the past few seasons: Trevion Williams.

In a game in which he missed a triple-double by just a single assist — 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, not to mention four blocks and two steals — Williams started Purdue's surge with an and-one off a face-up drive. Next, he hit Mason Gillis for a bucket, then Ethan Morton for another.

After Eric Hunter's steal yielded a score for Morton, Williams' steal did the same for Jaden Ivey.

Another Williams basket preceded the and-one he scored with 51 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game.

All told, Williams played a role in 14 of Purdue's final 27 points of regulation.

It was Stefanovic, though, that technically forced the overtime.

About a minute after he shook off an 0-for-4 three-point shooting game with a triple with 1:34 left, Stefanovic tied the game with a high-arcing finger roll in the lane. Purdue was playing for a three, but N.C. State got behind Stefanovic in pursuit, the lane opened up and he went.

"I was really just trying to put it up on the rim," Stefanovic said, "because I knew (Williams and Mason Gillis) were crashing and probably would have gotten it had I missed it. I just tried to get it up there quickly and luckily I made it."

To open the overtime, Purdue ran the same play.

This time, Stefanovic shot the three and nailed it. It was the Boilermakers' first lead of the game and the start of an extra-session deluge that snowed the Wolfpack under.

Eric Hunter's backcourt steal led to Williams' putback dunk and gave Purdue a five-point lead, probably the moment where the eventual outcome became clear. It was one of a few big plays Hunter made down stretch of regulation and in OT, as well.

"We just had to find energy and navigate this through each other and build off it," Williams said. "Coming out of the first half, our main focus was figuring out what type of team we were going to be knowing that our shots weren't falling. In the second half, it was more of a mindset of rebounding, doing more little things and having energy. When you have energy, things take care of themselves."