GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over N.C. State

BROOKLYN — Purdue weathered a scare Sunday night in Brooklyn, but worked some late-second half magic and came away with an 82-72 overtime win over North Carolina State .

Purdue ought to be thrilled to have won this game, obviously. It ought to be relieved more as much as anything.

But to be the team it hopes to be the rest of the season, Purdue might be wise to celebrate the win, then approach what comes next like a loss.

Look, every team has good weeks and bad weeks. That's the nature of college basketball. For great teams — as people believe Purdue to be — it's about finding ways to win during the bad weeks.

This was a bad week, not because Purdue lost, but because Purdue didn't play particularly well in either game out here. It almost got away with it at Rutgers; it did get away with it against N.C. State.



This might be a watershed moment for Purdue if it uses the results of this week to play offense with more care — ball security and shot selection lately have been a tad casual — and play defense with more purpose.

Some of the Boilermakers' offensive shortcomings lately have belied the discipline, precision and consistency that stood out the first few weeks of the season, making you wonder if such success didn't blur the importance of detail.

And on defense, where Purdue has been flawed all season, the collective attentiveness simply must improve. Dribble containment is an issue to begin with; it's a four-alarm fire when players aren't helping one another.

These are not small issues and If they continue on as is, more losses will come from them.

Purdue won't be the No. 1 team in the country anymore come Monday. That was the standard the Boilermakers needed to hold themselves to in areas of the game that would really come to light when they didn't shoot well.

That's exactly what happened during these two games out east.