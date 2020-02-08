The Boilermakers' relatively comfortable 74-62 win at Indiana Saturday not only continued their dominance of their chief rival — that's nine out of 10 now for Purdue — and scored them another coveted NCAA Tournament résumé boost, but may have been the win they needed to put their well-documented road struggles behind them.

BLOOMINGTON — This was the win Purdue's been waiting for.

Purdue got the start it needed, atypical of its road results prior, then closed the first half with a 12-0 surge, answered every IU run, then closed the second half with another surge.

It was quite an awakening for the Boilermakers, who've now won their past two games on the road after dropping their first four in Big Ten play.

"We showed we're a tough team," center Matt Haarms said. "We fought them from beginning to end, and that's extremely important."

Despite a solid start for Purdue, the Hoosiers managed to claim a three-point lead in the final four minutes of the first half.

Then, this: Aaron Wheeler, mired in a season of profound struggle relative to expectations, took Purdue from three down to three up by connecting on consecutive threes, swinging the game's momentum and spitting in the eye of the 11 percent he was shooting from three-point range in Big Ten play prior.

"I was trying to contribute other things when my shot wasn't falling," Wheeler said, "but it was good to see a couple go down."

Indeed, for Purdue, it was.

Wheeler's threes spurred a 12-0 run that sent Indiana into its momentous halftime occasion — the return of Bob Knight — with the Hoosiers down 37-28.

In the second half, Purdue, again, answered every threat, quieted every alarm.

And a bunch of different players did it.

IU cuts Purdue's lead to six quickly. Sasha Stefanovic nails back-to-back jumpers for a personal 5-0 run.

When it was back to eight later, Isaiah Thompson drained a bold catch-and-shoot three off an aggressive pass ahead from Nojel Eastern. Then Wheeler scored around the basket through two Hoosiers, and Thompson hit another three. Suddenly, Purdue's lead peaked at 16.

The Hoosiers scored 12 of the next 14, to get within six, then Eric Hunter hit Matt Haarms slipping to the basket for an and-one, and IU never got with single-digits again.

Evan Boudreaux took it from there.

In the final seven minutes or so, he beat Indiana to two offensive rebounds to keep Purdue in clock-draining mode and choke off IU's long-shot comeback hopes. For good measure, he stripped the home team of a pair of possessions by drawing a pair of charges.

"He wanted to win more," Haarms said of Boudreaux. "Every time it came off the rim, it was his. He closed the game out single-handedly."

Purdue rode an offensive wave to its biggest road win, completely belying its past body of work away from Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers — last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage coming in — shot better than 48 percent, and a team that has struggled mightily to make threes away from home took 16 of them in Bloomington and made half of them.