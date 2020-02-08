In the Big Ten, on the road, "crunch time" isn't just the end game; it can be virtually anything at any time, because the run the home team doesn't make can be just as important as the one the visitor does make.

That said, on Saturday, Purdue came alive in terms of its ability to make the shots in these sorts of games that you need to make to guide the outcome in your favor. Prior to the final three minutes at Northwestern, it hadn't made those shots all year.

This was almost bizarre: Four different Boilermakers took turns making successive jumpers — or close enough to successive — to not only spur Purdue forward, but probably douse IU runs before they could erupt.