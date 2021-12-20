Breakdown: Purdue's win over Incarnate Word

Once again, Purdue's best offense was its own misses.

Against a hopelessly overmatched — as the majority of college basketball might be against Trevion Williams and Zach Edey — Incarnate Word front line, the Boilermakers rebounded 19 of their 36 misses, turning those second chances into 20 points.

"It's always our goal to dominate the glass," Edey said, "especially when we play somebody who doesn't really have the size and strength to keep us off the glass. It's always our goal to do what we did today."

As could have been predicted, Williams and Edey loomed especially large against the Cardinals, totaling 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting, with 17 rebounds and five assists, a career-high four of them from Edey.

They did so against predominately zone defense, the 1-3-1 that Incarnate Word had used secondarily this season, but broke out immediately against Purdue. The Boilermakers endured some ups and downs offensively — shooting 11-of-32 from three despite a lot of open looks — but those modest difficulties were eliminated by the offensive rebounding disparity.

"We haven't seen a lot of zone, so I thought that was good, even though it was a little bit unconventional," Coach Matt Painter said. "... I thought we did a good job. I don't think you can lose sight of good shots even though I wish more of them would have gone in."