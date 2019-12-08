Purdue opened Big Ten play Sunday evening In Mackey Arena with a 58-44 win over Northwestern, another low-scoring affair for a Boilermaker team prone to playing in them.

Asked after Purdue's trip to Florida about the Boilermakers' potential need this to "win ugly," center Matt Haarms said that If the Boilermakers' defense was good enough to do that, "Let's be positive about that."

That in mind, Haarms and Co. had much to celebrate Sunday night.

"I feel great about this," Haarms said. "It's a night our shot really didn't go in, at all. Basically throughout the whole game. We had stretches where it was better. But the ball doesn't go in sometimes, and I thought we responded to it really well.

"Outside of that initial shock of, 'Oh no, none of our shots are going in,' we responded really well and realized we have to grind on out."

Coming off a surreal shooting night vs. No. 5 Virginia, all things considered, the Boilermakers' results Sunday night reverted beyond their prior mean.

Running offense through big man Trevion Williams to open the game, Purdue found open looks from long distance and missed just about all of them, 14 of its 15 tries in the first half.

Purdue shot 31 percent overall in the first half, 39 percent for the game.

It mattered little, because Purdue dominated at the defensive end, holding the Wildcats to 34-percent shooting for the game.

After Northwestern answered an 11-1 Purdue run with a 7-0 run of Its own to claim a short-lived lead, the Boilermakers led by six at halftime.

With Williams and Haarms free of their modest first-half foul trouble — they both started together again, then sat together for an extended stretch in the first half with two fouls each — Purdue opened the second half well, pushing its lead Into double figures, thanks to a pair of Williams buckets bracketing a Sasha Stefanovic three.

Purdue's lead peaked at 16 In the final minute, even though this was only a six-point game with just under 13 minutes to play.

"This was something we needed to be able to grow towards," Haarms said of the "ugly" nature of the game.

"To be able to grind a Big Ten (win out), it feels pretty good."